PRINCETON — Shady Spring beat Woodrow Wilson 9-5 in Thursday night's Coppinger Invitational semifinal game at Hunnicutt Field.
A five-run outburst in the fifth inning raised hopes for the Flying Eagles but Tigers relief pitcher David Young successfully salvaged Alex Johnston’s winning start while Cameron Manns closed it out to send Shady to today’s Coppinger Invitational finals showdown with Bluefield.
Johnston led the nine-hit Tigers lineup, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mason Palmateer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond each recorded sacrifice flies.
Daniel Dickenson had a three-RBI double for Woodrow Wilson. Reece Standard had a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.