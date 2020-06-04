DANIELS — Five local golfers qualified for the 87th West Virginia Open Championship Wednesday at the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
The third of six statewide qualifiers had 15 players make it from a field of 45 which had a six-way playoff for the final three spots.
A trio of Concord University men’s golfers in Carson Proffitt, Brett Laxton and Noah Clark all qualified for the West Virginia Open.
The PikeView High graduate Proffitt came in fifth with an 18-hole score of 76 while Laxton was one shot behind in a four-way tie for sixth. Proffitt made four birdies in the round and Laxton had a pair. Both players were key contributors on Concord’s Mountain East Conference men’s golf championship in the fall and named to the first team along with Noah Clark.
Clark ended the 18 holes in a six-way tie at seven over par and along with Doss Howell and Johnathon Winkler needed just two holes to qualify for the championship.
Bluefield State College men’s golf head coach David Woodrum tied for sixth along with Cole Burgess of Bluefield.
Blake Zambos of White Sulphur Springs and Isaiah Zaccheo of Beckley led the way with an -1 par round of 71 to win medalist honors.
Locals failing to make the cut were Ben Ramsey, Hunter O’Neal, Evan Smith and Brian Hart of Bluefield along with Patrick Terry and Wayne Brookman of Princeton. Mountain Lions golfers Colin Wiley and Berkley Adwell along with River High graduate and incoming Bluefield College golfer Aaron Addair missed the cut.
Qualifying continues June 12th at Cacapon State Park. The West Virginia Open Championship will be held June 23-25 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.
