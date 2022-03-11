ATHENS — Fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater of the Concord University women’s basketball team has been selected to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Atlantic Region First Team, the organization announced Thursday morning.
Fitzwater averaged 17.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 71.7 percent (208-for-290) from the floor.
The Glenville, West Virginia native collected 18 double-doubles during the season. She led Division II in blocks per game and field-goal percentage. Fitzwater’s 18 double-doubles were top five in the country and her 12.1 boards per contest were in the top 10.
Even though Fitzwater was an All-American last season from the D2CCA, Thursday’s announcement is her first all-region honor as all-region awards were not given out in 2021. Fitzwater becomes the third all-region player in program history with the others being former teammate Madison May and Concord Hall of Fame member Jolysa Brown.
Fitzwater had nine games of at least 20 points during the season, including a season-best 31 points in a January road win at West Liberty. She concluded her career by scoring 20 or more points in seven of her final nine games. Additionally, she had 15 or more rebounds five times and posted 19 rebounds twice, including against West Liberty in January.
Fitzwater finished her career by tallying 2,077 career points, 1,557 rebounds, 533 blocks and 81 double-doubles. Furthermore, she broke the field-goal percentage for a career by a Division II player by shooting 68.8 percent over her career.
The rest of the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region First Team was made up of Shepherd’s Abby Beeman, Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone (Player of the Year), California’s Dejah Terrell and West Liberty’s Audrey Tingle.
As a first team all-region selection, Fitzwater will now be up for All-American consideration from the D2CCA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.