ATHENS — The Concord women set the stage for a sweep by securing a 68-56 win over the Hilltoppers to start the evening.
Senior Riley Fitzwater again stood tall, with 30 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. The 6-foot-4 senior, averaging 31 points per game, sank 12 of her 16 field-goal tries.
Concord freshman Maddie Ratcliffe added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Gracie Robinson grabbed six rebounds and now has five or more boards in each of her past three games.
Freshman Jaisah Smith of Bluefield got her first collegiate start, playing almost 16 minutes.
Other MEC Women’s Results
Charleston 84, Davis & Elkins 55
ELKINS — Charleston handled Davis & Elkins, 84-55, on Wednesday night at the McDonnell Center.
With the win, the Golden Eagles improved to 5-0 on the year (5-0 MEC). Davis & Elkins slipped to 1-3 on the year (1-3 MEC).
UC shot 61 percent from the field in the first quarter to help stake it out to a 28-14 lead. The Golden Eagles remained in control the rest of the way.
Brooklyn Pannell scored 32 points and had five steals to lead the Golden Eagles. Erykah Russell added 20 points and nine rebounds. Anastasia Zakharova tossed in 12 points and had eight rebounds.
Sam Nestor and Allie Taylor each had nine points for D&E, and Jamiyah Johnson had eight points and 14 rebounds.
Notre Dame 74, Fairmont State 63
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Notre Dame pulled away from Fairmont State in the second half to defeat Fairmont State, 74-63, on Wednesday night at Murphy Gymnasium.
With the game tied at the half, NDC (4-1, 4-1 MEC) surged ahead in the third quarter by five, 47-42. Fairmont State (1-3, 1-3) remained close early on in the fourth quarter, but a 7-0 run from NDC stretched the lead to nine. Fairmont State had one more run and pulled within a point at 58-57 after a Sierra Kotchman three, but six-straight points from Notre Dame gave it the breathing room it needed as it hit free throws down the stretch for the win.
Marina Adachi and Jada Marone each had 21 points for Notre Dame. Tamia Ridley scored 11 points and had a team-high eight rebounds. Theresa Parr scored 12 and dished out four assists.
Kotchman finished the game with 21 points. Katy Darnell had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa DeAngelo added 10 more for FSU.
Glenville State 123, Wheeling 74
GLENVILLE — Glenville State registered a 123-74 victory over Wheeling on Wednesday night at the Waco Center.
The Pioneers (4-1, 4-1 MEC) forced 33 turnovers in the game and out-rebounded the Cardinals (3-2, 3-2 MEC) by 20 in the game. Glenville State had 34-7 advantage in second-chance points and held a 45-4 in points off of turnovers.
Zakiyah Winfield led the way for GSC with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Re’Shawna Stone poured in 22, while Taychaun Hubbard had 17 points and 10 steals. Jada Mitchell (13) and Vendela Danielsson (11) also reached double figures in scoring.
Lilly Ritz had 20 points and 16 reboundsfor Wheeling. Maura Castelluci had 19 and Shanley Woods scored 15.
West Virginia State 103
West Virginia Wesleyan 68
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia State cruised to a 103-68 win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday night at the Rockefeller Center.
The Yellow Jackets controlled the pace of the game holding a 30-7 advantage in fastbreak points and a 54-28 margin in points in the paint. WVSU shot 42 percent from the field and hit 10 three-pointers while WVWC was held without a three in the game.
West Virginia State (2-3, 2-3 MEC) was paced by Destiny Fields’ double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds).
Payton Shears had 15 more for the Jackets, while Kalia Cunningham netted 13. Shelby Harmeyer (11), Alexis Hall (10) and Charity Shears (10) all reached double figures in scoring.
Abi Gabauer had a game-high 26 points and also had eight rebounds for WVWC (0-5, 0-5 MEC).
Alderson Broaddus 93, Frostburg State 70
PHILIPPI — A strong second half helped Alderson Broaddus to a 93-70 win over Frostburg State on Wednesday night at Rex Pyles Arena.
AB led just 40-38 at the break, but the Battlers stretched the lead to nine after three quarters. Alderson Broaddus then outscored the Bobcats 24-10 in the final quarter to take the victory. AB got a big lift from its bench outscoring FSU 52-32 in points from non-starters.
Carissa Spiker paced AB (2-3, 2-3 MEC) with 20 points. Madeline Moyer came off the bench to score 17, while Kristy Galea had 14 points to go with eight rebounds. Shay Harper (13) and Iyahnna Williams (11) also reached double figures off the bench for the Battlers.
Morgan Dombroski and Drew Dunathan each had 13 points for Frostburg State (2-3, 2-3 MEC). Brenae Ford contributed 12 for the Bobcats.
