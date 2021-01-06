ATHENS — Kenny Osborne probably never envisioned that he would have to cook meals on a semi-regular basis to feed his basketball team.
Then came the coronavirus era.
“We have to cater the meals,” the Concord women’s basketball head coach said in a Zoom call from a nearly-empty campus. “Sometimes my assistant Tesla (Southcott) and I are cooking, sometimes we’re catering from a restaurant.”
The Mountain Lions will be eating out tonight, during a road trip to the University of Charleston that’s scheduled to tip off their Mountain East Conference (MEC) season. Start time is at 5:30 p.m. and the game will be live-streamed via mountaineast.tv and the CU athletics website.
The program has had to wait 306 days since its last game, which was in the semifinals of the 2020 MEC tournament.
“We’re ready to get started,” Osborne said. “We open up with a humdinger. Last year, we finished fourth in the regular season; UC finished third. And we’ve got to open up on the road at their place with a new head coach (Tianni Kelly).”
Osborne is beginning his 21st season as head coach of the CU women. In each of the last two campaigns, his teams have won more than 20 games. In fact, the Lions have 57 wins over the past three seasons.
This year, the Mountain Lions have been picked to finish fourth in the Mountain East, one spot below Charleston.
Concord’s first home game is Sunday, playing West Virginia State in the Carter Center. The women’s and men’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. in the Carter Center.
“So we’re going to have our hands full right off the bat,” Osborne said.
Taking interruptions due to the pandemic in stride, his student-athletes “have adjusted very well,” the coach said. “They’ve been extraordinary about the curveballs that have been thrown at us.”
Among the team’s leaders this year are senior Riley Fitzwater and junior Maggie Guynn. Both finished last season in the top 10 in scoring average in the Mountain East.
For the second time in three years, Fitzwater led NCAA Division II in field-goal percentage (67.4) and topped the MEC with 4.2 blocks per game. Guynn, a Narrows High graduate, averaged 15.5 points per outing last season.
That helps soften the loss of two-time all-region player Madison May, who averaged 22.2 points last season prior to her graduation.
Osborne said that while Fitzwater is “the face of our program,” he had a trio of “silent leaders” in Guynn, Gracie Robinson and Savannah Dunford — back after tearing her ACL in the first game of last season.
He said on Tuesday that three CU seniors — Fitzwater, Tamra Scott and Keely Lundy — have told him they will play a fifth year next season under a one-time NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not going to lie, I did some cartwheels,” the coach said.
This year’s preseason roster includes 12 freshmen, a remarkably large number. Among local signees were Bluefield’s Jaisah Smith, River View’s Madison Blankenship and PikeView’s Makenzee Shrewsbury.
Osborne said that Smith “is playing phenomenal right now.” About the signing of Smith and Pulaski’s Maddie Ratcliff, Osborne said, “We were very fortunate to (get) probably the two best guards we’ve ever brought in here in a long time.”
