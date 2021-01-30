ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team shot over 50 percent while holding Frostburg State to near 30 percent in a 76-53 win Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play at the Carter Center.
Concord shot 52.7 percent (29-for-55) from the floor, a season best, while canning a season-high 12 three-pointers. Sophomore guard Jazz Blankenship led the way outside the arc with four three-pointer as part of her career-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Junior guards Maggie Guynn and Gracie Robinson each knocked down two triples.
Fitzwater led all scorers with 17 points to go with 10 rebounds and six blocks. In the second half, the Glenville, West Virginia native became the only active player in women’s college basketball with career marks of 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 blocks.
Guynn pumped in 12 points to go with six rebounds.
The Mountain Lions held Frostburg State to 32.4 percent (23-for-71) from the field, and didn’t allow a three-pointer in the game as FSU went 0-of-11 from beyond the arc.
Concord plays at Wheeling at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s Game
Concord 69, Frostburg St. 60
ATHENS — A 13-4 run to finish the game did the job for the Concord University men’s basketball team, which picked up up a 69-60 win over Frostburg State to cap an MEC mens and women’s doubleheader in the Carter Center.
Moore came off the bench for a career day of 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go with 10 rebounds—his first career double-double. Included in the nine made field goals were three dunks.
Fellow junior forward Mohamed Bundu supplied his own double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including an 8-for-8 performance at the foul line.
Senior guard/forward Malik Johnson just missed his own double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds. Johnson also handed out a team-high four assists.
Johnson combined with junior guards Seth Brown and Brandon Kennedy to hold the second-leading scorer in the MEC, Frostburg State’s Agyei Edwards to 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
Coming into play Saturday, Edwards was scoring nearly 25 points per game.
Concord outrebounded the Bobcats, 45-26 and held Frostburg to 34.4 percent shooting (21-for-61).
The Mountain Lions (4-3, 4-3) face Wheeling on the road 7:30 p.m. Monday.
