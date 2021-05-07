ATHENS — Senior forward Riley Fitzwater of the Concord University women’s basketball team has selected to the College Sports Information Directors of American Academic All-District Team, the organization released Thursday afternoon.
This is the third straight year that Fitzwater has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.
During the shortened 2021 season, the Glenville, West Virginia native averaged 20.6 points and 12.2 rebound per game while leading Division II in field-goal percentage (68.0) and blocks per game (4.5). Fitzwater was top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in Division II on her way to being named All-Mountain East Conference First Team.
After the conclusion of the season, Fitzwater named an All-American by both the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association and the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association.
In the classroom, Fitzwater carries a GPA of 3.68 in sports management and will graduate with honors from Concord this weekend. From there, she will begin work on her master’s degree and return for her fifth year of eligibility in the fall of 2021.
