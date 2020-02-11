ATHENS — A battle between Ritz and “Fitz” is on tap this evening Concord University’s Carter Center.
Two of the top post players in Division II women’s basketball, Riley Fitzwater of Concord and Lilly Ritz of Wheeling, will compete in game one of a Mountain East doubleheader.
Fitzwater leads the division in field goal percentage (68.6%), is second in blocks per game (4.1) and is 11th in rebounds per contest (11.5). Ritz is tops in rebounds per game (15.6) and is 16th nationally in field goal accuracy (58.4%).
Ritz, the current conference player of the week, tied the NCAA women’s basketball single-game record for rebounds with 36 in last Saturday’s win by the Cardinals (8-13, 8-8 Mountain East).
Concord (14-8, 10-6) shot 64.9 percent from the floor in its last game, an 89-72 win at Fairmont State on Saturday, bouncing back from a lethargic loss at Frostburg State.
Kenny Osborne, the CU head coach, said on Tuesday, “I was very pleased with the way they responded after the Frostburg game. We came back against Fairmont, played very, very hard, very aggressive, and we were mentally ready to play.”
“I’ve told (the team) all along, if they’re ready to play, mentally and physically, I’ll take my chances with anyone.”
At Fairmont, CU had 23 assists on 37 field goals, with Madison May dishing seven assists and Maggie Guynn providing five.
Previewing the Wheeling game, Osborne said, “I’m going to tell the (centers), if they can limit (Ritz’s) rebounding, we probably have a good chance to win.”
“We’ve just got to limit them to one shot, play good defense on the perimeter (against Taliah) Cashwell and (Khira) Burton. And we’ve got to figure out how to slow down Ritz, and we’ll take it from there.”
Concord will play at West Liberty (9-13, 5-11) on Saturday, but Osborne does not want his team looking that far ahead.
“It’s one day at a time. We still have six regular season games left,” Osborne said. “You can’t have a hiccup here, late, like we had Thursday. You’ve just got to make sure you take care of business, get ready to play, and worry about Wheeling (Wednesday) night.”
In tonight’s nightcap, the Concord men (7-15, 4-12) take on Wheeling (12-8, 9-7) before playing at nationally-ranked West Liberty (18-4, 13-3) on Saturday.
The Mountain Lions are glad to be hosting a game in Athens after an 0-2 road trip last week.
“It’s good to be home,” said CU head coach Todd May. “We’ve won three in a row here at home. Hopefully, that gives us some confidence heading into (Wednesday) night. It won’t be easy, because Wheeling’s playing really well.”
“It’s going to take a good defensive effort. They’re very efficient on the offensive end.”
Concord is currently in a tie for the 10th and last berth in the Mountain East tournament, with six games left in the regular season.
“Every game matters,” May said. “We’ve got to … find that consistency, and put it all together.”
Injuries have forced CU into a series of makeshift lineups this season. Malik Johnson has been dealing with a hurt ankle, and Cole Meadows is not likely to suit up tonight.
David Mulumba, playing out of position last weekend in Fairmont, had a career-high 25 points, going 10-for-15 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds in a 79-71 loss to the Falcons.
In Tuesday’s press conference, May gave credit to head trainer Bri Ross for trying to keep his team patched up and ready to play.
“She’s had a tough year with a lot of injuries,” the coach said. “She’s kept busy, for sure. I appreciate all she’s done, and she’s doing her best to get them back as soon as she can.”
