ATHENS — The Concord football faithful finally had something to celebrate when the clock ticked down to zeroes.
Their Mountain Lions outlasted the Bobcats of West Virginia Wesleyan 28-24 on Saturday afternoon at chilly Callaghan Stadium for Concord’s first football victory of 2019.
“Our hard work paid off,” said a very happy CU head coach Paul Price during his postgame press conference.
West Virginia Wesleyan (1-8), which happens to be Price’s alma mater, and Concord (1-8) were practically identical in a number of statistical categories prior to the game. Price, however, credited a not-so-secret weapon in his favor.
“We were two very similar teams,” the coach said. “Probably the big advantage we had was that we were playing at home. I thought that the crowd was great today. ... The people stayed, and that made a difference.”
Senior linebacker Ryan Gatrell said, “The fans were in it, the entire game. They were awesome. Great.”
Winning the turnover battle helped Concord as well.
Gatrell grabbed two fumble recoveries, one in each half. Ke’Shawn Hall pulled off an interception in the second quarter, and Imani Moore covered a fumble forced by Dwaine Porterfield on the first play of the fourth period.
The point spread of the game itself was never more than seven points. The Bobcats attained that advantage early, scoring on the game’s opening possession on a run by 6-foot-5 quarterback Jarrett Northrup and the point-after kick by Michael Susman.
Hall’s acrobatic interception in the second period began an 82-yard drive for Concord. Joshua Maxwell got the first of his two touchdown runs, bulling his way across the goal line from 3 yards out, and Luke Walls’ kick tied the game for the first and only time.
a pass interference call on Concord in the final minute of the first half set Susman up for a 24-yard field goal and the visitors led 10-7 at halftime.
Northrup fumbled the ball on the first play of the second half and Gatrell recovered on the Wesleyan 27.
“I think it did change the momentum a lot,” Gatrell said.
A personal foul by Wesleyan helped CU advance the ball, and Concord senior quarterback Kyle Akin capitalized, running 11 yards for a go-ahead score with 13:20 left in the third quarter.
The Bobcats’ Kord Jenkins ran 18 yards untouched for an answering touchdown later in the period. The ensuing kickoff was taken back 82 yards by Concord’s Tywan Pearce, and Maxwell scored again from 13 yards out to give the home side a 21-17 edge that remained into the fourth quarter.
In the middle of the final period, West Virginia Wesleyan covered a muffed punt reception and Jenkins soon got loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to put the Bobcats ahead 24-21 with 6:48 remaining.
Concord then mounted the game-winning 75-yard drive, taking more than five minutes off the clock. The payoff came on a 17-yard strike from Akin to 6-foot-5 freshman Caeleb Bass, leaping in the back of the end zone with the afternoon sun shining into his eyes.
“We knew we had time, a lot of time,” Akin said about the drive. In postgame comments, he said that before the scoring play, “He (Bass) and I, we both looked eye-to-eye, and he gave me a nod like he was going to get open deep.”
“He has phenomenal hands,” the quarterback said.
Price said about the final possession, “I wanted to win the game right there. ... We had the mo (momentum), we wanted to use it, and we did.”
“It was really well done, because we hurried, but we didn’t rush. We left them only a minute on the clock, and that was very significant.”
The drama wasn’t over. The clock had 1:01 left, and Wesleyan used it wisely, driving down to the Concord 13 yard line and calling timeout with 1.6 seconds to go.
Northrup tried to thread the needle to a receiver in the end zone, but Concord linebacker Tylen Fowler tipped the ball away and it tumbled into the air. Moore applied the coup de grace, slapping the football to the turf behind the end line as if he were spiking a volleyball.
Maxwell quoted one of his coaches as saying, “Make the most of your opportunities, because you never know what’s going to happen. ... We knew we were going to come out ready to play them.”
Gatrell said, “Coach Price told us all week, ‘This game is going to come down to the wire.’ “
He recalled the advice of defensive coordinator Kevin Elliott, “Stay calm, cool and collected.”
“We played really good, complementary football,” Gatrell said.
Price said, “The energy level was through the roof, and that’s a credit to our team. ... My hat really goes off to the leadership of the seniors on this team. ... They stepped up and they answered the call.”
“Kyle played a great game,” Price said. “He did not have a turnover. He had to put the ball under stress to win, and he did.”
“I remember the (league) championship game against Wesleyan in 2011,” the coach said. “This felt a lot like it. Though the stakes weren’t the same, the style of game really was rock-em, sock-em.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.