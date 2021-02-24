Statistics don’t lie.
Riley Fitzwater is one of the most dominant post players now on NCAA Division II basketball courts. She has been for three-plus seasons now.
Yet the 6-foot-4 senior at Concord University has still never been selected to the all-Mountain East Conference first team.
This should be the season, for sure – though observers of the league’s basketball talent have been saying that for a couple of years now.
She is in the top five in the Mountain East in scoring, rebounding, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocked shots. She tops the conference charts in those last two categories, sinking 68 percent of her floor attempts and rejecting an average of 4.69 shots by opponents this season.
In all of Division II women’s hoops, she is first in blocked shots (61), second in field-goal accuracy, seventh in rebounding per game (12.2), eighth in defensive boards, and tied for third in double-doubles recorded this season (11).
As a freshman, she was named the division’s statistical champion in field-goal percentage (70.9%). The next season, she was the best shot blocker among D-II women (4.3 blocks per game). Last spring, she again finished with the nation’s top field-goal efficiency.
Fitzwater wrapped up her junior season by breaking the Mountain East Conference Tournament record for field goal percentage, making 17 of 19 shots in the Mountain Lions’ two tourney games. She earned a spot on the all-MEC Tournament team.
In each of those three seasons, she made the all-conference second team. The lists are selected by the Mountain East’s coaches.
Sports fans also know the stats don’t always tell the whole story. There’s that category known as “intangibles.” In Fitzwater’s case, that, too, should boost consideration for highest honors.
When she is in the game, it changes how the five players for the other team have to play. It’s not just the blocks. It’s the wingspan, the hustle and the defensive positioning that throw off the opposition’s offensive attack. And, of course, they have to work much harder for rebounds.
It’s not a character issue. She has always been modest about her contributions, and doesn’t seek a post-game interview. She is a helpful teammate, going to the aid of her comrades whenever she can. Especially in her senior season, she has become more of a team leader.
Though a senior, Fitzwater will be able to play one more full season of college basketball, thanks to an NCAA ruling after the coronavirus pandemic tore up sports for almost a year. It certainly shouldn’t take another 12 months for her to be honored adequately.
On Monday, the Mountain East named her one of two players of the week in her sport. The conference cited, among other things, her game tallies of 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots in an upset win over the University of Charleston, then the No. 3-ranked team in Division II.
The assistant sports editor of the Parkersburg News & Sentinel, Joe Albright, has already taken note of Fitzwater’s worthiness for first-team honors. He opined earlier this week that she “has solidly proven she’s among the league’s elite.”
He noted that last season, Madison May drew the attention of opposing defenses from Fitzwater, and with May’s graduation, the game plan changed. This season, he wrote, “the double teams and help defenders have come, and for the most part have not been a huge success.”
Against Charleston, he wrote, “Fitzwater was a monster in the first half and largely hampered the Eagles’ ability to come back after halftime.”
He quoted Concord head coach Kenny Osborne saying, “She’s just been much more aggressive, a more dominant rebounder and better shot blocker. She’s really stepped up to the challenge, and been a little too selfish at times. I just don’t know what more she could do.”
If she is a big factor when Concord competes in the conference tournament next week in Wheeling, as many expect, she should have done more than enough to convince the voters, finally, to honor her in the top ranks of MEC basketball.
That’s where she belongs.
Tom Bone, a graduate of Concord College (now University), is a retired Daily Telegraph sports writer who continues to contribute coverage and opinion on a part-time basis.
