GLEN DANIEL — Before the season began, Liberty head coach Mark Workman said the Raiders’ goal on offense would be to score fast and score often.
That held true Friday, as the Raiders scored 40 first-quarter points on Senior Night, rolling to a 59-27 win over Montcalm in their home opener.
“We can make big plays but we also show that we can grind out drives like we did last week at Braxton County,” Workman said. “When things don’t go well for us we show that we can grind things out when we need to but we were able to get almost everything we wanted pretty quickly tonight.”
The only thing that could slow the Raiders down was themselves.
After opening the game with an incompletion, Liberty scored on the next play on a 49-yard rush from Ryan Simms. Simms finished the following drive with another score — this one from a yard out, and the avalanche just kept rolling.
Rushing scores from Isaac Atkins, Logan Dodrill, Dustin Workman and Peyton Pettry accounted for the Raiders’ other four touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Montcalm offense struggled to pick up a first down and compounded its mistakes when Pettry added another score, returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to make it 46-0 to open the second quarter.
Montcalm found paydirt on the next drive when Ethan Nichols connected with freshman Ryland Parks for a 73-yard strike, but the lead was already insurmountable. Parks added a rushing touchdown a few minutes later before the Generals scored on a safety in the third quarter. Nichols rushed in for a touchdown in the third and then connected with Tyler Pigg for an eight-yard touchdown for the final points of the game in the fourth quarter.
The win moves Liberty to 3-0 for the second straight year, but Workman doesn’t notice much of a difference in how the team has responded to the hot start.
“It’s basically the same,” Workman said. “We try to stay even keeled here. We just told them after the game we were the same at this point last year and we finished out 4-6. Are we going to be pretender or are we going to be contenders? I told them that’s up to them to establish moving forward.”
Workman also took the time to point out the group of seniors on this year’s team.
During their freshmen and sophomore seasons they combined to win just one game. Now, as upperclassmen, they’ve started back-to-back seasons with 3-0 records.
“This is a tough group,” Workman said. “I’m glad we were able to honor them tonight because they deserve it. They’ve been through the ringer. That’s what’s driving us right now. We want people to come and see these kids win some ball games because these kids here, these seniors, they’ve taken their lumps over the last three years. Now they’re older and more mature and they’re going to win some ball games and they deserve to be seen.”
Liberty will host another 3-0 team next week when Clay County comes to town.
M: 0 13 8 6 — 27
L: 40 19 0 0 — 59
Scoring plays
First quarter
L: Simms 49 rush (Dodrill PAT); 11:41
L: Simms 1 rush (Dodrill PAT); 8:27
L: Atkins 11 rush (Dodrill PAT); 7:27
L: Dodrill 41 rush (PAT fails); 6:23
L: Workman 30 rush (Dodrill PAT); 4:56
L: Pettry 10 rush (PAT fails); :53
Second quarter
L: Pettry 45 yard interception return (PAT fails); 11:46
M: Parks 73-yard pass from Nichols (Nunn PAT); 11:23
M: Parks 4 rush (PAT fails); 6:57
L: Simms 42 rush (PAT Dodrill); 5:47
L: 22 rush (PAT fails); 2:53
Third quarter
M: Safety
M: Nichols 2 rush (PAT fails); 1:37
Fourth quarter
M: Pigg 8-yard pass from Nichols (PAT fails); 6:09
