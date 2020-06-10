BLUEFIELD — After approximately three months of relative idleness thanks to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began on March 12, many of Mercer County’s high school football players probably feel a thousand miles away from being in optimum playing shape.
On Wednesday, that journey began with a single step.
Green-lighted by the Mercer County school board during a Tuesday night meeting, local high school coaches began Phase I of WVSSAC workouts. On Wednesday morning, Bluefield High School players started taking to the practice field at the On Wednesday evening, Princeton players were out on the turf at Hunnicutt Stadium.
“We will go today through Friday with pods going at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” said Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo.
Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon has grown accustomed to challenging for the Class AA state football crown on a regular basis. But he noted that most of his players are way behind schedule to be in the sort of condition required to compete at their usual high level. Since the WVSSAC had already extended its approval, Simon anticipated that the school board — which has the final word — would likely follow suit.
“Some of our kids are out of shape, so its nice to be able to have them come in. Even thought it’s not our normal situation, it’s a heck of a lot better than not being able to do it at all,” said Simon, who led Bluefield to its third consecutive state finals appearance at Wheeling Island Stadium last season.
Being athletes, most of Simon’s players probably weren’t utterly inert during the down time brought about by the pandemic response. But the Beavers skipper is certain that home alone workouts haven’t resulted in the fitness levels the 2020 football season is going to require.
For that matter, the drills Simon put his kids through on Wednesday wouldn’t be enough to achieve that goal. However, the objectives of Phase I are to gradually build fitness levels to where normal-intensity football workouts can finally proceed.
“Some kids are motivated on their own, but not that many. Others need to be motivated. You almost have to have them where they can compete with each other and enjoy a little cameraderie in more of a teamwork-type deal. With a coach observing and watching I think they’ll work a little harder than they will on their own,” Simon said.
Maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols are of paramount importance as West Virginia high school sports begin to wake up from their pandemic-induced immobility.
“We’re outside right now which makes it easier, because there, social distancing isn’t a problem. You spread them out with so many in an area, six feet apart. Then we sort of cycle them through. We move them to the next area, then to the next area, then to the next area... whatever [drills] that you’ve got. Then when you’re through, you just go home,” he said.
The opportunty for his players to socialize —even while sweating — is a big part of the team buildilng process.
“We all miss socializing with each other. And at least we can still do it to a certain extent. It’s better than not doing it at all. We’re just spread out,” said Simon.
“You see some of your teammates and you may get to wave at a couple as you’re leaving. That’s abut the best we can do right now.”
So far, most of the drills Simon is deploying are basic running, agilities and resistance exercises, but no weight handling so far.
“We’re allowed six weeks where we can progress [intensity] every two, to a certain extent,” Simon said.
“The third two weeks, you’re able to go out and actually practice, as long as there’s no real physical contact. That way we’ll at least be able get some technique work done and some schemes and pass routes and things like that.”
If the workouts can proceed according to schedule, they’d possibly get a week off before regular football practice begins in August, said Simon, who believes proven coaching philosophies ought to be able to adapt to the new circumstances.
“You hope that you’ll do as good a job as anybody else ... hopefully better,” Simon reflected. “But you have to put some thought into it to make sure you do everything right. If you don’t, you’ll be behind the 8-ball.”
