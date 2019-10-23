BECKLEY — The Concord University women's soccer team scored five of its six goals in the first half on its way to a 6-0 win over Davis & Elkins Wednesday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action at Paul Cline Stadium.
The six goals for the Mountain Lions (12-1, 8-1 MEC) tie for the second-most goals this season. The only higher output in goals was a 10-0 win over Salem in the second game of the year.
Sophomore forward Leah Foster scored her eighth of the season to get the outburst started in the eighth minute. Junior midfielder Courtney Wallace added her third goal of the year eight minute later. Three more goals followed before the 30th minute.
Freshman defender Zoe Belding deflected a shot into the net off of a corner kick by freshman midfielder Michelle Brogden in the 22nd minute. Junior midfielder Yasmin Mosby used a pass from junior defender Morgan Carmichael in the 27th minute to chip her third goal of the season into the net. And junior midfielder Mira Kontio put back a rebound in the 30th minute in what was her sixth goal of the season.
The lone goal of the second half came from Carmichael as she notched her first goal of the season and first since 2017 in the 78th minute on an assist from sophomore midfielder Olivia Dougherty.
Ten different Mountain Lions had points in the game as Carmichael and Foster each had an assist.
Concord outshot the Senators (6-5-1, 5-4-1 MEC) 19-4 in the game including 12-0 in the first half. Junior goalkeeper Katie Maher made two saves in the contest to tally CU's ninth shutout of the season.
The 12th win ties last season's win total and is one off from tying the all-time wins mark set by the 2002 team.
Concord celebrates Senior Day 1:00 p.m. Sunday as it plays host to West Liberty.
