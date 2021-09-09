PRINCETON — This early in the season, it was probably difficult for many of the Princeton High School football team’s players to imagine a more thrilling and satisfying ending to a football game than last Friday’s 39-36 victory over Mercer County rival Bluefield at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo had no intention of leaving it entirely up to their collective imaginations.
“We told them on Sunday evening in a [text] message that we hoped they enjoyed their weekend ... now it’s time to get to work against a good Oak Hill team,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers (2-0) look to retain their forward momentum, taking on the Red Devils (1-1) at Hunnicutt Stadium this Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Before moving entirely past the Bluefield win, it’s worth noting that victory’s watershed feeling for a Tigers football program that has steadily improved its standing in the regional gridiron pecking order. Everyone knows who the Beavers are, what their players and coaches are like and how difficult it is to pick up a ‘W’ against them at any point in the talent cycle. It is never a bad thing to compare favorably with Bluefield. For the Tigers, last Friday, it was probably a great thing.
“It’s been a while. This bunch of seniors ... I don’t think they beat them in middle school. That was on our kids’ minds. Our kids played their butts off. I don’t think we’ve arrived ... we still have a lot of work to do. But in years past when we go up and kick to the Green kid and he returns it for a 99-yard score on the kickoff return ... that could’ve been a dagger in our back. But our kids kept fighting,” said Pedigo, whose JV and varsity combined were in quarantine at the start of last week.
“We told them, ‘This is something you’re going to be able to tell your kids about down the road. This is going to be one of the greatest football games you ever played.’ And then it turned out to be one of the greatest football games ever played between Bluefield and Princeton and we were just fortunate to come out on top,” Pedigo said.
Both teams proved some things on the field after respectively managing behind-the-scenes quarantine concerns. Unfortunately COVID issues are keeping the Beavers off the field this week, while the Tigers — so far — retain the privilege of building off of last week’s gains. Oak Hill promises to be tough customer.
“You don’t know what to expect because of COVID, but as of now we’re both at full go. The Farrow kid [senior Leonard Farrow] is a pretty special kid. I think he may led the area now in rushing in two games. I figure he got 365 to 375 yards rushing ... right round that.
“They’re very big up front. Coach [Dave] Moneypenny is a great guy and extremely disciplined. We expect those guys to come down here ready to play and we expect a shootout,” Pedigo said.
“They’re coming here to make a statement. We’re not taking anything for granted. It’s my responsibility and our coaches responsibility to get our guys right. We’ve talked about good football programs coming off a big win. They have to respond to the next week. We can’t come out flat. We’re trying to prep our kids for that and I think our kids are ready for that,” he said.
The Red Devils opened with a 27-25 heartbreak loss to Nicholas County, going on to steamroll Westside 54-6 at home last week. While Farrow has a lot to do with the success of the Oak Hill rushing attack, the root cause is the same thing that has enabled the Tigers’ offense to ride a more balanced offensive attack for two consecutive victories. The battle in the trenches could be epic.
“They’ve got a good five up front. Their center — I don’t know what his size is officially, but he looks like Andre the Giant. He’s a monster. They’re aggressive on the line. They’ve got good running backs. They’ve got a young quarterback who will become more seasoned as things move along. It’s another big challenge for us and we’re excited for the opportunity,” said Pedigo, whose quarterback — Grant Cochran — is a veteran capable of single-game passing performances far more explosive than his economical output so far this season.
In many ways, the 2021 season already resembles the week-to-week instability of the 2020 campaign. In these uncertain times, about the only certain thing is the need to make the most of every opportunity that is offered, the Tigers head coach said.
“It’s still crazy times with all this quarantining and stuff going on.” Pedigo said.
“So we’re just counting our lucky stars and are glad that we’re still able to play right now,” he said.
