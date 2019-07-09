BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour returned to the site of its roots on Monday when 73 young golfers took to the links at Fincastle on the Mountain in Bluefield, Va. for the Dr. Rob Jones Junior Challenge, the sixth event on the summer 2019 trail.
The Blue Ridge Junior Tour started in 1999 at the initiative of some members of Fincastle Country Club and then head professional Vic Sorrell.
“It’s always a pleasure to return to Fincastle on the Mountain. The site has been greatly instrumental to golf in the two Virginias and especially the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour. We have been able to play an event every year of our existence here and are really fortunate to have the kids experience such a fine course,” said Dewayne Belcher, BRJGT director of golf operations.
The Fincastle course was designed by noted golf architect Dick Wilson. The 18 hole layout proved to be a challenging but fair test of the young field’s mettle on Monday.
In the 16-18 age group, defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state golf champion Channing Blevins of Wytheville, Va. had the best round of the day with a 2-under par score of 68. Blevins made five consecutive 3s on holes No. 4 through No. 8, which encompassed three birdies. He made another birdie on hole 11 and cruised to a seven shot victory over high school teammate Daniel Goode.
“I played smart knowing where I could be aggressive and where I had to be patient,” Bevins said. “Also, I was able to make many putts inside of 10 feet. I just tried to have fun.”
Goode shot a 75 to finish second while Ethan Bradford of Saulsville, WV was third in the age group with a 68.
Jake Albert of Riner, Va. won in a play-off over Caleb Leonard of Bristol, Va. in the 14-15 age group. Albert was able to make par on the first play-off hole to secure the victory when Leonard’s par attempt skirted the edge of the hole. Both players shot 79 to enter the play-off. Benson Blevins of Wytheville shot 81 to finish third in the age group. McKenzie Weddle of Floyd, Va. and Graham Minarik of Radford, Va. each carded an 82 to tie for fourth place.
Tanner Vest of Shady Springs, WV shot 82 and won the 12-13 age group by eight shots. Vest recorded five pars and two birdies on his way to the win. Jonah Willson of Daniels, WV finished second in the age group with a score of 90. Talan Gentry of Hillsville, Va. was third with a score of 94.
Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. continued his winning ways in the nine-hole 10-12 age group division with a 5-over par score of 40. McCall has won four consecutive tournaments and each victory has been close, this one by the narrowest of margins, one stroke over Jack Skinner of Blacksburg, Va. Major Ewing, also of Blacksburg, shot 44 to finish third in the age group.
Hudson Hurt of Radford shot 45 and won the 9-under age group. Hurt always wears a smile and makes the game look surprisingly easy at age 9. Campbell Sayers of Marion, Va. was second in the age group with a score of 49. Nolan Hurt of Radford was third with a score of 59.
The BRJGT returns to action on Monday, July 15 at the Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd, Va.
———
Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour
Dr. Rob Jones Junior Challenge
Monday, July 8, 2019
at Fincastle on the Mountain
16-18 Age Group
Channing Blevins Wytheville, VA 68
Daniel Goode Wytheville, VA 75
Ethan Bradford Saulsville, WV 78
Tyler Higginbotham Pembroke, VA 80
Michael Growe, Jr. Pineville, WV 80
Cole Burgess Bluefield, WV 81
Caleigh Street Jewel Ridge, VA 81
Logan Miller Mullens, WV 81
Logan Douthat Pearisburg, VA 83
Noah Moler Newport, VA 83
Benjamin White Bluefield, VA 86
Peyton Wilson Rosedale, VA 86
Christian Ward Beaver, WV 89
Sam VanDyne Max Meadows, VA 91
Hailey Howard Shawsville, VA 93
DJ Bailey Bluefield, WV 94
Peyton McComas Grundy, VA 94
Alexander White Bluefield, VA 95
Alex Ramsey Bluefield, VA 97
Bryce Sparks Tazewell, VA 97
Hunter Starkey Marion, VA 99
Jayden Miller Daniels, WV 102
Gracie Blackwell Radford, VA 103
Ezra Drumheller Prosperity, WV 107
Brianna Hurt Vinton, VA 125
Tyler Jones Saltville, VA 131
14-15 Age Group
Jake Albert Riner, VA 79
Caleb Leonard Bristol, VA 79
Benson Blevins Wytheville, VA 81
McKenzie Weddle Floyd, VA 82
Graham Minarik Radford, VA 82
Jack Davis Radford, VA 87
Tyler Sayers Marion, VA 87
Samantha Skinner Blacksburg, VA 91
Dalton Minnick Abingdon, VA 91
Macy Johnson Salem, VA 96
Laci AndersonRoaring River, NC 96
Duncan Slaughter Floyd, VA 98
Abby PetersonBluefield, VA 104
Matthew Keyser Hot Springs, VA 106
Noah Burchett Pulaski, VA 108
Molly Holmes Saltville, VA 113
Dylan Wyatt Draper, VA 129
Hunter Auton Bluewell, WV WD
12-13 Age Group
Tanner Vest Shady Springs, WV 82
Jonah Willson Daniels, WV 90
Talan Gentry Hillsville, VA 94
Carter Sayers Marion, VA 100
Grayden Laird Galax, VA 104
Adam Dillon Galax, VA 118
Axello Neo Tazewell, VA 70
Kevin Hayes Lewisburg, WV 53
10-12 Age Group
Grant McCall Richlands, VA 40
Jack Skinner Blacksburg, VA 41
Major Ewing Blacksburg, VA 44
David Goode Wytheville, VA 48
Landon LeeBristol, VA 50
Cooper Hurst Richlands, VA 52
Nathan Harper Bristol, VA 56
Bear Digh Independence, VA 58
Tyler Stover Beckley, WV 59
Saeed Aboulhosn Princeton, WV 60
Branson Miller Daniels, WV 64
Peyton Laird Galax, VA 68
Elizabeth Caldwell Max Meadows, VA 69
Aiden Lambert Montcalm, WV 70
Flux Neo Tazewell, VA 70
9 and Under Age Group
Hudson Hurt Radford, VA 45
Campbell Sayers Marion, VA 49
Nolan Hurt Radford, VA 59
Blaine Morgan Bluefield, WV 61
Joshua Willson Daniels, WV 62
