ATHENS — After results were beamed in from far and wide, a winner has been declared in the unique “virtual” version of the Kevin O’Sullivan Classic 5k footrace.
Brandon Bishop clocked in at 17:40, the fastest time among 42 runners who self-reported their efforts, according to results posted on the race’s website.
Due to concerns about possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus, the race organizers did not have the runners and walkers to gather as a group on Saturday morning. Instead, participants were asked to compete on their own and to email their times, on the “honor system,” by the end of the weekend.
Richard Ferguson, running in the age 60 to 69 category, reported a finish of 21:32 to take second place in the 5-kilometer run, and Eric Gates (21:54) was third.
The top three females were Rebecca O’Sullivan (22:15), Erin O’Sullivan (22:44) and Crystal Taylor (23:15).
The best finish in the 3-kilometer walk was reported by Katherine Johnson (23:57). Second place went to Janet Bennett (25:00), and there was a tie for third place between James Dunn and Mary Taylor, each of whom turned in a time of 28:29.
In addition to those who reported their times, the official 2020 race tabulation listed 31 other individuals who supported the event with their entrance fees but did not email in a performance time.
For the past five years, the race had been conducted each March, on a Saturday near Saint Patrick’s Day, mainly by members of the O’Sullivan family.
The event honors the late Kevin O’Sullivan, who was an accomplished runner in high school and college. According to the website, he set multiple track and field records while a scholarship student-athlete at Mississippi State University, and also ran while serving in the U.S. Army.
O’Sullivan, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., joined the faculty of Concord College (now University) in the 1960s and served for four decades as its director of student affairs. He was also the CU men’s golf coach for 10 years.
He and several friends and colleagues started the Five Aces Scholarship at Concord in the 1980s. The scholarship helps already-enrolled students at the university who encounter financial hardships.
Race spokesman Colin O’Sullivan said that his family has a deep commitment to continuing the goals established by his father.
“We say that this race is a purpose-driven, purpose-led race,” O’Sullivan said. “When you can see the impact it makes on students … that’s the reason why.”
“This was the sixth annual race. I can’t wait for the 10th, for the 15th. It’s something special for the people of Athens, for Concord University — and for our family.”
Charitable contributions by the 19 sponsors of the 2020 race had, by mid-March, already more than covered the event’s overhead costs, he said.
“So all the money is going, 100 percent, directly to the scholarship fund,” he said.
The fund is administered by the Concord University Foundation.
