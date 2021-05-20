PRINCETON — Carson Ferguson of Lincolnton, N.C. won the Country Roads 40 and claimed $3,000 on Friday night at Princeton Speedway.
The 40-lap ACAS feature was led by Tyler Arrington until he spun in turn four on lap 17. Ferguson led the remaining 23 laps, beating second-place Henry Hornsby, Jr. by 2.23 seconds. Following Hornsby was polesitter Logan Robertson, Michael Bland and Benji Hicks. Arrington set fast time with a 16.41. Robertson was dash winner; Hornsby and Zach Sise were heat winners.
Kenny Meadows of Hinton won the 15-lap Outlaw Street feature. Meadows passed Cody Lowe in turn three on the last lap for his first win of the year. Lowe retained second-place with Freddy Mooney coming in third. David Ferreira and Jonathon Whitt rounded out the top five.
Aaron Barley of Beckley continued his domination of Ump Modified, winning his third straight feature. Jesse Rupe, David Godfrey, Jaden Ritchea and Kirby Suttle completed the top five.
Miki Murphy won his second Street Stock feature, beating Timmy McBride, Lane Lowe and Jerry Dillow.
Tyler Meadows won his second Mini Stock feature, outrunning Mark Cole, Shawn Meadows, Ronnie Bowling and Chris Canterbury.
— Rondell Cline contributed to this report
Country Roads 40
Top 15 finishers in the Country Roads 40 run at Princeton Speedway on Friday, May 14, 2021.
1. Carson Ferguson; 2. Henry Hornsby, Jr.; 3. Logan Roberson; 4. Michael Bland; 5. Benji Hicks; 6. T.J. Salango; 7. Zack Sise; 8. Isaak Love; 9. Trevor Sise; 10. Teddy Tate; 11. Tyler Arrington; 12. Brandon Miller; 13. Patrick Solari; 14. Eddie Hambrick; 15. Chris Chandler.
