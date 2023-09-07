ATHENS — Brian Ferguson is ready to turn the page.
The new Concord University head football coach and his Mountain Lions wrap up a short week of preparation today when they travel to the state capital city to play the University of Charleston at 7 p.m., part of “Thursday Night Football” in the Mountain East Conference.
Concord (0-1) opened the season last Saturday with a 56-10 loss to non-conference foe Emory & Henry.
“We got punched in the mouth on Saturday,” Ferguson said at a press conference on Wednesday. “So, as a team, are we going to take it, or are we going to fight back? and by ‘fighting back,’ I mean, ‘Are we going to go back and work?’”
He said the team worked – beginning on Sunday.
“We’re trying to get better, each and every day,” the coach said. “It’s about understanding the process; that there’s no shortcuts in the process. That we’re going to show up, and work, every day.”
“We’re going to focus on the positive. We’re going to fix our thoughts on things that are good, and things that are right. It goes back to a quote … ‘No man becomes suddenly different from his habits and his cherished thoughts.’
“As we think, that’s what we are. So we’re going to focus on the positive … and that’s how we’re going to change this program around.”
Charleston (1-0) beat Gannon University 22-13 to launch its season last weekend. The Golden Eagles defense held Gannon to 273 yards of offense despite playing 76 snaps. The UC offense generated 46 net rushing yards, and suffered two interceptions and a lost fumble.
Last fall, Concord beat UC 68-60 in a shootout in Athens that featured 13 lead changes and 35 first downs by the Mountain Lions. The 128 points were the most combined points scored in a game in Concord football history.
On the flip side, the Athenians have not won at Charleston since a 9-3 double-overtime victory 10 years ago.
Tonight’s game will feature the Mountain East’s two leading returning rushers from 2022. Thurlow Wilkins gained 1,179 yards on the ground for CU, while UC’s Chavon Wright had 1,175.
“Charleston is a very good football program,” Ferguson said. “They have big, strong, fast guys, on the defensive line, on the offensive line.”
He said that against Emory & Henry, “We started over 17 new kids on the offense and defensive side of the ball that had never taken a college football snap before.”
Concord’s defensive line is “undersized,” he said, and needs to “develop some pressure” to help out the secondary. The offensive line is inexperienced; freshman Jabari Edwards executed his first snap as a collegiate center last weekend and “did some good things,” the coach said.
Jack Mangel, Concord’s record-setting quarterback, was sacked three times last week and threw four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He still finished 23-for-43 passing and produced 275 yards of offense.
Kris Copeland caught 11 passes for 147 yards. Wilkins ran for 69 yards on 14 attempts.
Defensively, Concord senior Haven Chapman had three tackles, with 2.5 resulting in loss of yardage. Seven other Mountain Lions recorded at least five tackles; Jamari Smith led the chart with seven stops, and Princeton grad Brodee Rice was next with six.
Sophomore defensive lineman Lance Blankenship said, “That’ll be our identity, right there. Flying around.”
Copeland said after Saturday’s loss, “I’m sure, next week, it’ll be a total different game.”
Blankenship said about Charleston, “These guys run a whole lot of counters and powers, so we’ve got to come with a strong mindset, and know that they’ll pound the ball.”
Ferguson predicted about tonight’s contest, “It is going to be a major task for us to win this game. For us to do that, we have to master the details of what’s required of us.”
“It’s all about the details.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
