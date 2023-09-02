ATHENS — A new coaching regime will direct Concord University football this afternoon at Callaghan Stadium, as Brian Ferguson steps up from offensive coordinator to head coach of the Mountain Lions.
Concord opens the season at home for the first time since 2017, playing the Wasps of Emory & Henry College in a non-conference matchup on June O. Shott Field.
“We’re excited to play at home,” Ferguson said on Wednesday. “But really, at the end of the day, these kids just want to play football.”
After weeks of frenetic preseason practices, he said, “We want to compete against somebody else, and see how good we are, and where we measure up to other teams.”
Ferguson succeeded Dave Walker as CU head coach in mid-May, after Walker decided to return to the high school coaching ranks in Martinsburg. Last fall, Concord was 9-2, just missing the NCAA Division II playoff field.
Ferguson ran the Mountain Lions’ offense for the last three years. In 2022, Concord finished in the top 10 of Division II in total touchdowns (60), points per game (39), yards per game (487.7), passing yards per game (333.4), and passing touchdowns (39).
Key contributors on offense return for CU, including quarterback Jack Mangel, running back Thurlow Wilkins and Kris Copeland, a talented combination receiver-runner. The offensive line has been remade, with three freshmen scheduled to start.
“They’re doing good,” Ferguson said about the line, in which right guard Derrick Battle has emerged as “the leader of that unit.”
The coach said, “For us, it’s all about making the big play. I know Emory & Henry is going to want to stop us from making the big play.
“I think we were one of the top offenses in the nation last year when you’re talking about explosion plays,” he said. “We want to play fast, and we want to create the explosion play.”
On defense, none of last year’s top 10 tacklers is still in a Concord uniform. One, Nathan Lease, is now a defensive line coach for CU. The probable starting linebackers include two newcomers – Ryker Brown, a Bluefield High graduate, and Brodee Rice, a true freshman from Princeton.
Ferguson said that Brown and Rice “go out there and they make plays. They’re good football players.”
“On the defensive side, we’ve got great competition at all 11 positions,” the coach said. “We’re going to put the players out there that have earned the spot, whether they’re a walk-on, or a scholarship kid.”
“It’s about competitive effort — effort with results,” he said. “(As a) defense, we’re going to fly around. We’re going to pursue to the ball, and we’re going to hit.”
In preseason practice between the offense and defense, “We’ve had a lot of great competition,” he said. “As a head coach, that’s what you want to see.”
The Concordians will face an offensive line for E&H with three starters whose weight is listed at more than 300 pounds. The Wasps defense allowed 114.7 yards rushing last year and snagged 14 interceptions.
“Emory & Henry is a great team,” Ferguson said. “They’ve got a great defense. They did last year. … I know they know what we do, offensive-wise.”
Part of that knowledge comes from last September’s comeback win by Concord in Emory, Va. Then there’s Devin Woodson, a Concord assistant coach last season, who is now the Wasps’ defensive line coach.
“Coach Woodson played for me for four years at Tusculum,” Ferguson said. “I also think (he) has a good understanding of what I like, in a defense.”
The defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Emory & Henry is Tommy Buzzo, a 1993 Concord graduate and a native of Bluefield.
The Wasps were 5-6 last year as they transition into NCAA Division II athletics. Its football program holds a 20-11-1 all-time record against Concord.
In last year’s matchup at Emory, Concord scored in the second minute of the game on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mangel to Cayden Chambers, then the Wasps took a 17-7 lead before halftime. Copeland scored on a 94-yard kickoff return and a 1-yard touchdown run to help CU secure a 27-20 season-opening win.
Ferguson is aware that the first game of a season can pack plenty of surprises.
He said, “There’s going to be ups and downs in this game. We know that. So the team that can get through those ups and downs the quickest is going to be the team that comes out on the winning side of this game.”
“We’re going to go out there and have fun.”
