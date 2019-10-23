BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malimasura would like to be able to accurately forecast the ultimate fate of the Appalachian League. But for now, he’s as uncertain as anyone with regard to the future of the venerable Minor League Baseball entity.
“I really don’t know anything more about it than what everyone else has read in the article,” said Malimasura, referring to the recent Baseball America article by JJ Cooper that revealed Major League Baseball’s intention to eliminate 42 minor league teams from the system, including the Appalachian League.
Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., who generated national headlines all season long after finally moving up to Toronto from the minors, is an alumnus of the Bluefield Blue Jays. Because so many high draft picks pass through the rookie league ranks, many players within the Appalachian League have successfully matriculated to the majors, creating a grassroots bond between the parent organizations and rookie league communities.
According to the Baseball America story, the winnowing out the 160 Minor League Baseball teams that currently exist is one of the bones of contention in current negotiations between MiLB and the MLB regarding the next Professional Baseball Agreement. The current PBA expires at the end of the 2020 season.
Communities that would be affected by eliminating the short season rookie league — which is one of the nation’s oldest professional baseball associations in Minor League Baseball — include Bluefield’s Mercer Cup rival Princeton, which is home to the Princeton Rays. Other affected communities include Pulaski, Va. (Yankees), Danville, Va. (Braves), Burlington, N.C. (Royals), Elizabethton, Tenn. (Twins), Johnson City, Tenn. (Cardinals), Kingsport, Tenn. (Mets) and Greeneville (Reds).
Malimasura said he has thus far not spoken to any of the other GM’s in the Appalachian League regarding the situation. So far, there’s not much to talk about.
“We’ll just take it as it comes. We’ll see what happens,” he said.
The official end of the Appalachian League as it is currently organized as a rookie developmental league does not necessarily mean an end of organized summer baseball in Bluefield and Princeton. Part of Major League Baseball plans pertaining to current PBA negotiations include the creation of a “Dream League” utilizing undrafted talent. In that such teams would cost $300,000 to $400,000 above current Appalachian League yearly expenses, however, the Baseball America story noted that many Appalachian League towns could not shoulder the price hike.
One suggested alternative is a wooden bat amateur league that would be held under the auspices of Major League Baseball to replace the outgoing professional teams. Given the amount of regional college talent that might be shepherded into such a league, an entertaining product could conceivably emerge from such a league. However, the odds of local league talent making quick leaps into the majors — as Guerrero, Jr. did, recently — would be far more remote.
For now, all Malimasura can do as the Bluefield Blue Jays GM is play the cards he knows are on the table.
“All I can do at this point is get ready for this coming season and try to make this coming season as good as possible,” Malimasura said.
