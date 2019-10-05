GARDNER — The Oak Hill Red Devils continued turning their season around on Friday night, clamping down early on PikeView and spoiling the Panthers’ homecoming with a 47-7 road victory.
Oak Hill (2-4) had control of the ball for just 2:06 in the first quarter but led 27-0 at the end of the period, thanks to heads-up play by its defense, offense and special teams.
PikeView (0-6) got 173 yards passing from quarterback Kobey Taylor-Williams and 92 yards rushing from hard-charging Anthony Bisaha, but could not overcome the early deficit.
At the end of the Panthers’ first possession, Khalil Gray gave the Red Devils the ball at the PikeView 2 when he fell on a loose ball during a PikeView punt attempt. Timothy Frantz got Oak Hill a touchdown on the next play.
Hunter Purdue ran an interception back 58 yards for a score, and Leonard Furrow picked off two other PikeView passes to set up a pair of first-quarter touchdowns by Frantz and Tobias Giles.
Red Devils head coach Jason Blankenship said, “We talked about getting some takeaways and special teams early in the game. We felt like since it was homecoming for them, we needed to come out and make a statement early, and we did. We got the lead, and we just kept going from there.”
Te-Amo Shelton, who ran for a game-high 127 yards, scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 10 and 70 yards.
Bisaha tallied PikeView’s lone touchdown on a 4-yard carry with 3:40 left in the first half, capping a 63-yard drive that took eight plays.
Matthew Lilly made the point-after kick — and at halftime, was crowned PikeView’s homecoming king.
A number of Oak Hill runners got their chance to tote the ball in the second half. Eli Sedlock had eight rushes for 82 yards, gaining first downs on half his carries.
Oak Hill racked up 412 yards, with 309 coming through the air. PikeView had 109 rushing yards and 173 passing for a night’s work of 282 total yards.
Blankenship said, “I think, over the past few weeks, we’ve kind of figured out what kind of team we are, which is run the football, and then let the passing game come through it. … We’re gaining some experience and getting better each week.”
Tough opponents loom for both schools next week. PikeView will play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, while Oak Hill is in Fairlea to take on Greenbrier East.
