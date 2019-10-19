ATHENS — The Fairmont State Falcons took the zip out of Concord University’s homecoming on Saturday afternoon, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions en route to a 56-27 win over the Mountain Lions.
Fairmont State (2-5) racked up 567 yards from scrimmage, taking advantage of miscues on both the offensive and defensive lines of Concord (0-7), which did not earn a first down until the second quarter.
“We just didn’t support each other,” said Concord head coach Paul Price. “Offensively, we needed to get more first downs early, in the first quarter, (to) get our defense off the field. When that didn’t happen, it just kind of propelled the problem to a higher level.”
“Our O-line is beat up, they’re young, and they just can’t dominate,” the coach said. The front five included two true freshmen, right tackle Mason Walker and left guard Myles Hamm.
Fairmont State head coach Jason Woodman said that taking on an opponent on its homecoming day did not faze the Falcons.
“We know that going in,” Woodman said. “We were expecting a tough game. We were able to come out and start the game well on both sides and that kind of led us to the victory.”
The Fairmont State offense leads the Mountain East Conference in yards per game, but had only one win to show for their efforts prior to visiting Athens.
“We’ve had a tough season,” Woodman said. “I think, today, that those guys fought. They’re a little fed up. I think it was time for them to kind of come together. I think that they took ownership of the things that were happening, and today they weren’t going to let it happen again. And I thought they did a great job.”
Andre Hall, Rakeem Darden and Tyree Randolph scored two touchdowns each for the visitors. Randolph and Darden each ran for more than 100 yards. Quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor threw for 240 yards and three scores.
Tywan Pearce got Concord on the board with 2:32 left before halftime, on a 15-yard touchdown reception from Kyle Akin. The Mountain Lions trailed 35-7 at the intermission, and Fairmont State added 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Redshirt freshman Matt Shearer took over for Akin in the second half and threw scoring tosses of 37 and 34 yards to Brandon Plyler in the fourth quarter. Shearer finished with 17 completions in 22 attempts, often scrambling out of a collapsing pocket to buy time to find a receiver.
“I think Matt extended some plays, and that made the biggest difference,” Price said. “(He) really lit our fuse a little bit and got us going.”
Plyler said, “The game plan changed. At the beginning, we wanted to run the ball a little more … and it wasn’t working.”
Concord ran the ball 15 times in the game and had negative-19 yards to show for it on the ground.
The Mountain Lions scored on the game’s final snap, ending an 11-play drive that began with 2:39 left. Price took two timeouts in the last nine seconds to save time for the final touchdown toss from Shearer to fellow freshman Caeleb Bass.
“You cannot do a two-minute drill in practice that is like that,” Price said. “On the outcome of the game, it will not have any great bearing, but it is great training. I think our guys were revved up to do it … They fight hard ‘til the end.”
“For us, we needed that. We wanted to start better, but since we didn’t, we tried to finish better.”
Plyler had career highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (165). His 17 career touchdown receptions places him fourth in Concord football history.
Pearce had 73 receiving yards and 85 yards on four kickoff returns. That gave him Concord’s career record for kickoff-return yards (1,390).
Pearce said, “It’s a blessing. I don’t really think about it, I just try to get the team a win. … I started to get returns my freshman year, and I just never looked back.”
Dwain Porterfield had 15 tackles, the most for a Concord defender in a single game since the 2017 season. Eleven were solo tackles. Fellow linebacker Tyler Fowler had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble.
The latter portion of the game included a plethora of offsetting personal-foul penalties. Three players were tossed out of the game when they were flagged for their second personal fouls — Randolph and D.J. Adediwura of Fairmont State, and Devion Green of Concord.
Price said that he will seek to have Green’s disqualification reversed.
“I think the refs might have made a mistake on one of them,” Price said. “He wasn’t even on the field for that (play). They got a mistake on the (jersey) number. So we’ll have that looked at.”
“It was a chippy game,” Price said. “I think both teams were desperate for a win. … It was very competitive. I think our guys were a little frustrated … . At the end of the game we shook hands, and there wasn’t any bad blood anywhere.”
“Our kids are very resilient, and they will be back next week,” the coach said. “(Fairmont) hung one on us this Saturday, and we’ll jump on it tomorrow.”
Plyler, when asked about playing in a homecoming atmosphere, said, “To me, every game’s the same, no matter how big the crowd is. But it was nice to have the support behind us. I just wish it had been a better outcome for all the people who came to see us play.”
