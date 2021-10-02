FAIRMONT — Saturday was billed as a “Maroon Madness Game” at Duvall-Rosier Field in Fairmont, and two teams who both wear that color gave fans a lot of gunslinging madness to witness.
The Falcons of Fairmont State took their fifth straight win over the Concord Mountain Lions, 31-27, holding off CU in a Mountain East Conference shootout.
Freshman Michael Floria, subbing for injured teammate Connor Neal, tossed four touchdowns for Fairmont State (2-3) and wound up with 265 passing yards. He also ran for 28 yards.
Jack Mangel, who entered the contest ranked third nationally in passing yards per game, had another big day for Concord (1-3), going 21-for-37 for 429 yards though he was harassed from start to finish by the Falcons defense.
Concord’s top receiver, Tywan Pearce, made 10 catches for 288 yards. That set a new conference single-game receiving record, and is tops in NCAA Division II so far this season. It also broke the CU single game pass-yardage record set by Thomas Mayo in 2010.
The Falcons limited Concord to 64 net rushing yards while gaining 179 on the ground. Freshman Xander Albea averaged 6.9 yards per carry and finished with 90 yards for FSU.
Mountain Lion first-year coach Dave Walker experienced back-to-back losses for the first time in 66 football games, dating back to his ultra-successful high school coaching career at Martinsburg.
Concord was hampered Saturday by a dozen penalties amounting to 111 yards.
The visitors from Athens recorded the first points of the contest after less than half a minute of work. Pearce took Mangel’s pass and negotiated an 89-yard touchdown run, the only score of the first quarter.
Early in the next period, the Falcons ran more than four minutes off the clock, then cashed in with Colin Harvath’s 25-yard field goal.
Pearce and Mangel answered with their second aerial TD of the day, a 41-yard connection that completed an 81-yard drive in less than two minutes to give Concord a 14-3 edge.
Floria then engineered twin 62-yard drives resulting in touchdown passes of 29 yards to Shawn Harris and 60 yards to Joshawn Lewis, sandwiched around a Concord field goal by Giovanni Christiano.
The game remained tied 17-17 until Christiano’s 39-yard field goal ended the first half scoring with 1:45 left before halftime.
Floria and Javon Hayes put the Falcons ahead for the first time in the game, 24-20, on a 41-yard pass play capping a nine-play drive to open the second half. The score remained that way until the final period.
Pearce got behind the Fairmont State coverage with slightly more than nine minutes remaining and finished off a 74-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Christiano’s extra point restored a three-point lead, 27-24, for CU.
Both sides went three-and-out on their next offensive series.
With four minutes left, a clutch completion from Floria to Hayes kept Fairmont State’s last-ditch drive alive with a first down. With 1:41 left, Lewis snagged a ball in the end zone among triple coverage and Harvath’s extra point gave the Falcons their winning advantage.
In the final minute, Fairmont State freshman Devin Jackson picked off a pass from Mangel to extinguish the Mountain Lions’ comeback hopes.
Both teams have homecoming games next Saturday afternoon. Concord returns to Athens to face West Liberty. Fairmont State will take on Alderson-Broaddus.
