FAIRMONT — After visiting colleges and drawing interest from programs throughout the country, former Fairmont Senior standout Jalen Bridges decided he’ll be staying close to home.
Bridges took to Twitter on Monday and announced his highly-anticipated college commitment to West Virginia University. The 2019 Fairmont Senior graduate and the reigning Evans Award winner as the state’s top high school player, will join Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers after receiving dozens of Division I offers.
Bridges announced in early May his decision to attend prep school at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania with intentions to develop his game and re-classify to the 2020 recruiting class.
But now, it appears Bridges will join the Mountaineers this school year.
“I’m enrolling this year [by the way],” he posted on Twitter.
The Mountaineers currently have one scholarship slot open for the 2019-20 season after junior college recruit Ethan Richardson didn’t enroll.
It’s still unclear if Bridges will be eligible to enroll at WVU for the 2019 fall semester, which officially started classes Aug. 21. If he cannot enroll this semester, he’ll do so in the spring, with a possibility he’ll be redshirted this season in either scenario.
It’s also still up in the air if Bridges will play at Scotland Campus during the fall semester if he can’t enroll at WVU until the spring semester.
A three-star prospect by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and ESPN, Bridges recently moved into ESPN’s Top 100 recruiting rankings for the 2020 class, landing at No. 72. Shortly thereafter, Bridges tweeted the final five schools on his list of potential colleges, with WVU joined by Xavier, Miami, Alabama and Indiana, and later tweeted he’d announce his decision on Oct. 31.
But following an official visit to WVU this weekend, Bridges’ timeline obviously changed and he opted to don the Gold and Blue.
During high school, Bridges was named all-state first team twice to go with his Evans Award last season, while the Polar Bears as a team appeared in four straight Class AA state championship games over his four years, winning the title back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
As a senior last season at Fairmont Senior, Bridges averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 steals a game while 62.1 percent from the field, including 50.6 percent from 3.
