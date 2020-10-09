PRINCETON — The Princeton Senior High School football team heads into its second road trip in as many weeks.
This one is a little bit farther down the road.
The Class AAA No. 15 Tigers (2-2) take on No. 10 John Marshall (4-1) when they face the Monarchs near the banks of the Ohio River in Glen Dale, a river community just south of Wheeling.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Star 95 (95.5 FM/97.7 FM) with Wes McKinney calling from the Princeton perspective. Live streaming of the game will also be available on JR-1 Sports.
“It’s a very big week and we’re playing a very good team. They’re physical on both sides of the ball. They’re big, and we’re going to have to play a good football game,” said Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo.
The Tigers are coming off a 58-14 win over PikeView at DiSibbio Sports Complex in Gardner. Pike View had nowhere near Princeton’s depth, but came out of the blocks strong, moved the chains and initiated scoring.
“Last week, we got a lot of guys that were able to get in and play. We were able to use the week to try to heal up some minor injuries. I thought our guys came out a little flat, but I think you’ve got to give PikeView some credit. They used the triple option in the first quarter and used up six minutes in the first quarter. We weren’t assignment-perfect and they were able score,” Pedigo said.
“I think after that we livened up a little bit and started playing some football,” he added.
John Marshall can be expected to come at Princeton from the outset and should have the numbers on the roster to sustain things quite a bit longer than the Tigers’ Class AA neighbor.
The Monarchs’ sole loss has been a 55-46 defeat at the hands of Oak Glen. A common foe is Parkersburg South. Marshall shut them out 39-0 at Glen Dale. The Tigers beat them 34-14 at Princeton.
“They’ve got pretty good depth. They’re averaging over 40 points a game and you see a lot of different kids playing. They’ve got great size on both sides of the ball. We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Pedigo said.
The Monarchs line up in the I-formation — the first time the Princeton defense has encountered that configuration this season. Marshall favors the run, but the classic set provides for the passing game to complement the rushing component.
“They can spread it out in shotgun, but I don’t think that’s their game. They like to run it but they will throw the football ... they’ll hit you on play action and throw some deep balls. They have some pretty talented guys who can go out and catch them. But I think they’re going to come out and try to play smash-mount football and we’re going to have to answer it,” Pedigo said.
The rushing attack is led by fullback Alex Burton and tailback Dalton Flowers, the latter being a solid receiver out of the backfield who has had some singularly explosive rushing outings this season. Quarterback Derrick Darrow can throw the football. He passed for 325 yards in the loss to Oak Glen.
Pedigo is confident his defense — which has made an impressive account of itself this year — will adjust to the newness of the I-formation’s oldness. They have to.
“It’s a good offense and [John Marshall is] very effective in it. They’re very physical and like to run off-tackle and we’ve got to be able to stop it,” he said.
On the flip side, Princeton is going to continue to stick with its own formula. Pedigo’s spread offense generated school-record passing numbers for two consecutive seasons. Now it has a rushing attack that also demands respect from opposing defenses.
Traversing the seams created by Princeton’s improved offensive front, Amir Powell has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns. The rushing upgrade has done a lot to eliminate Princeton’s red zone woes of the previous two seasons.
Quarterback Grant Cochran has complete 52-of-92 passing attempts for 877 yards and eight touchdowns over four games. Ethan Parsons leads the receiving corps with 21 catches for 389 yards. Josiah Honaker has 11 receptions for 246 yards.
“If we can slow them down, defensively, this week, we feel like we have an opportunity on offense ... Hopefully if we do what we’re supposed to on both sides of the ball, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to win,” Pedigo said.
