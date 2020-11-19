BLUEFIELD, Va. — While the Bluefield College men’s basketball program has had more COVID-19 protocol and quarantine issues complicating the start of its 2020-21 season than its female counterpart, the Rams women haven’t been entirely unencumbered by the unique demands of the day.
Even so, head coach Corey Mullins feels more inclined to count his blessings than enumerate his program’s pandemic-related anxieties. The Rams (2-3) are off to a confident enough start.
“We’re really thankful for the opportunity to start our season on time and get it rolling. Really the only hindrance we’ve had with COVID is that we didn’t get as much pre-season as we wanted to. We were on the court for about three weeks before we tipped off,” said Mullins, whose squad is slated to play at Columbia College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We’re definitely thankful that we have the opportunity to play and are just taking it one game at a time, I guess,” he said.
Just like everyone else who plays the college game, Bluefield College lost its spring workouts to the nationwide pandemic shutdown. The Rams also faced the same uncertainties while the NAIA and Appalachian Athletic Conference sorted out just what kind of winter sports seasons lay ahead.
“There were a lot of question marks. We’re thankful that the conference and the NAIA decided to go ahead and try to play as many games as we could. And I’m really thankful for [Bluefield College] and how they responded to COVID and how we handled the protocols. Our trainers and our administration have done a really good job,” he said.
With five seniors on this year’s squad, the Rams have an experienced nucleus that will be highly motivated to make the most of what opportunities are placed before them this season.
“If you’re ever going to go through a pandemic season where you have a short preseason and you’re trying to acclimate [new] players, you’d love to have five seniors,” Mullins said. “We’re fortunate to have some experience.”
Of the five, some of those players will be stepping into new roles, playing more minutes and making more contributions than they have in past seasons, he said. They’re familiar with Mullins’ system and the transition has been relatively easy.
Cierra Cook, a 5-foot-7 guard, has been averaging 17 points per game after the first three outings of this season. She’s also been leading the AAC with a 6 assist per game average.
“She’s really worked hard to develop her game, offensively. We’re seeing the benefit of her as a multi-dimensional player,” Mullins said. “She’s creating for herself and also creating for others.”
Another familiar face is George Wythe alum Tianna Crockett, a 5-10 forward whose defensive chops have stepped up headed into her senior campaign.
“She’s been a little bit slower offensively than she would like starting the season, but she has been an incredible defender. I’m really proud of her for stepping up and taking that role on the team. She’s somebody who’s really helped us neutralize some really big offensive threats on the other team.”
Nialla Curtis, a 5-10 NCAA Division I transfer from Central Connecticut State with a lot of talent and physical abilities, is stepping into a role playing some valuable minutes as the 4-man for the Rams. Shayla Spell, a 5-11 senior forward from Meridian, Idaho, is also seeing time on the court right now.
A couple of newcomers have also stepped up and are playing well for the Bluefield College women.
Kylie Meadows, a 5-11 junior transfer from Oregon Tech is averaging around 15 points per game for the Rams at forward.
“She’s an inside-outside threat. She’s somebody who’s pretty crafty around the rim but can also step out and shoot the 3. She’s going to be a solid defender, as well,” he said.
A freshman arrival from closer to home who’s already making a difference is former Abingdon standout Emily Breeding. The 5-6 guard has been coming off the bench, giving the team a scoring lift.
“She’s averaging around 13 points per game shooting really well ... about 50 percent from the field. And she’s establishing herself as a really good defender, as well,” Mullins said. “We’re really thankful to have the contributions from those new players and we’re looking forward to seeing how some of the other players develop over time.”
So far it appears that the Rams women will be playing a straight-up conference schedule without modifications dictated by pandemic conditions. Provisions have been made, however, for adjusting to COVID-related cancellations that will invariably crop up this winter.
“The conference has allowed us ... if a game is cancelled or a team is quarantined and we can see that the next 14 days they’re not gong to play us ... we can find another another game within the conference. You might see come teams playing each other three times this year,” he said.
A certain level of uncertainty will remain with Mullins and his players on a day to day basis. All the protocols and precautions are simply part of the grind that all teams much undergo to get through the season.
“You can wake up on game day and have a lot of plans for that evening, but all of the sudden if you go through protocol, things could change,” Mullins said. “There’s definitely a lot more obstacles, but I think everybody is in the same boat, so that kind of helps to even it out at the competition level.”
