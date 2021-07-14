BLUEFIELD — Both the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs baseball teams are off tonight and both teams will be on the road Thursday and Friday. But there will be high level baseball to watch in Mercer County over the next three nights.
Four exhibition baseball teams will be passing through — the bifurcated Collegiate National Team and two International teams — to keep things hopping at Hunnicutt Field and Bowen Field over the next three days.
USA Baseball’s 45-man Collegiate National Team has been split into two squads — The Stars versus The Stripes — and has been touring the other ballparks of the Appalachian League leading up to this week.
In addition to the Collegiate National Team, two traveling International exibition squads will also visit Mercer County as part of the tour. Native American National team — which is called the Warriors — consists of college-age players each of whom is a member of one of the 400 tribal nations that exist within North America. The Warriors will face the V-Nuts, which is a team comprised of former professional baseball players from the United States, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Belgium.
“They’ve got minor leaguers, but there’s some big leaguers in there as well. These were two additional exhibition games that we worked hard to get in here,” said Bluefield Ridge Runners General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
The games are not part of the regular programming for either the WhistlePigs or the Ridge Runners, so season tickets will not be honored at these events.
The Collegiate National Team will make its first appearance at Hunnicutt Field tonight at 7 p.m. The International Tour will play at Hunnicutt Field on Thursday night, also at 7 p.m.
“The cost of admission will be $8 reserve seating and $6 general admission,” said Princeton WhistlePigs General Manager Danny Shingleton.
The Collegiate National Team will appear at Bowen Field on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The International Tour will make its appearance on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve got some good packages running. You can get a two-day pass for $8. That covers admission for both games. And we’ve got the meal deal admission with family pass and all of that,” Malamisura said.
