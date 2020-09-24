SHADY SPRING — The focus for the PikeView High School football is simple and that is to execute every play.
The Panthers (1-2) are coming off a 32-8 loss against River View ahead of their trip to Shady Spring Friday night with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Head coach Jason Spears was pleased with the performance but felt like the score could have been different if the team had executed.
“I felt like things could of been a little different last Friday if we had executed but its all about execution,” Spears said.
The Tigers (1-2) come into this game off the back of a pair of losses to Summers County and Independence.
They have been battling injuries this season but have won seven of the last nine meetings between these two teams.
“I know Coach (Vince) Culicerto will have his team ready and prepared,” Spears said.
Quarterback Cameron Manns leads a balanced offense that has passed for 375 yards and rushed for another 249 through three games.
Bryson Pinardo and James Sellards shared the majority of the carries in the loss to Independence where a quarterback sneak from Manns was the only points scored.
In the loss to the Raiders the option offense of the Panthers continued to improve even though it was missing a couple of key players. They were able to drive the ball down the field on numerous occasions but struggled to find the end zone.
“Our offensive coordinator Coach (Ben) Nester he puts a good gameplan and we moved the ball great,” Spears said.
PikeView is led by quarterback Tyler Meadows who is adept at throwing and running along with running back Jacob Delp and Dylan Blake who plays all over the field.
Like every team the focus is on scoring first and PikeView did that last Friday night and looked on pace to increase their lead but instead River View scored the final 32 points of the game.
“We always push about hit them in the mouth first and we did,” Spears said. “We got ahead of them and we stopped them, we drove the ball down again and we had another turnover.”
The defense for the Panthers was very strong last Friday even without two of its linebackers who will be back in the lineup this week.
The Panthers forced six turnovers on defense last week and were unable to convert those into any points which it hopes to do this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.