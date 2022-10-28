BLUEFIELD — It doesn’t seem that long ago when the Bluefield High School football team’s chances of making the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs this season looked rather — remote.
Appearances can be quite misleading when it comes to scrying the Beavers’ football futures.
Bluefield (4-5) is perched on the Class AA playoff bubble ranked at No. 17 this week as it wraps up regular season play against unbeaten VHSL Class 2 Ridgeview (8-0) at Mitchell Stadium tonight.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I’m not exactly sure where [all the math falls]. My son probably knows all that stuff. But I know that if we win, we’ll finish either No. 17 — or better,” said Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon.
“With a win, though. That’s going to be the key,” Simon cautioned. “We have to end the season with a win.”
The Wolfpack comes to Bluefield off of a hard-fought 20-13 victory over Abingdon. Ridgeview has also beaten John Battle (42-6), Union (20-11), Richlands (33-6), Lee High (40-14), Central-Wise (37-14), Grundy (34-20) and J.I. Burton (42-8).
At a glance, it is obvious that the massive points windfall the Beavers might reap from beating the Wolfpack isn’t going to be easy to reap.
Ridgeview’s efficient and versatile offense is ramrodded by quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, who is adept at getting the ball into the hands of fast-moving wide receiver Brandon Beavers as well as sturdy running back Cannon Hill.
“I knew they were good after we played them last year. The quarterback is good and they’ve got some real good guys to throw it to and to run. The defense is solid,” said Simon.
“They’re a good football team and their record tells you that.”
Bluefield’s season was thrown off-kilter on both sides of the football after junior Power 5 prospect Amir Hairston was was lost for the season due to injury. The team’s reversal of fortune has been due in part to quarterback Caleb Fuller growing into his leadership role on both sides of the football — and others following his lead and stepping up.
Long-armed RJ Hairston has engineered a bunch of pass breakups in the Bluefield secondary all season. In last week’s 34-14 win over Oak Hill he showcased his offensive acumen, pulling in five catches for 136 yards to keep the chains moving while Fuller and Gerrard Wade combined for over 100 rushing yards.
Bluefield also put on a display of ‘Beaver Ball’ against the Red Devils. Kisean Smith opened the second half with a 98 yard kickoff return. Braden Fong had a scoop-and-score off off a punt he blocked and Wade set up a TD with a 67-yard kickoff return. On the defensive side, Jeff King’s 65-yard interception return set up another score.
The Wolfpack’s defense is led up front by DL Walker Lester, at the next level by LB Branson Honaker and in the secondary by Ian Hartsock.
Simon does not expect his kids to take any of Ridgeview’s personnel lightly.
“I’m proud of our players and coaching staff over what they’ve done. It’s been a nice team deal with everybody … some good things have happened to all of us. Our offensive line is playing better. Our offense is executing better. Our defense is playing better. We’re tackling better, ” Simon said.
“I like seeing smiling faces on our players and there’s more pop in our practice. I’m happy and hopefully we’ll play well enough to have a shot to win Friday.”
