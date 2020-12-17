FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Virginia Tech quarterback Knox Kadum (12) is stopped by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen of Belgium (32) in the first half of an NCAA football game, in Atlanta. Football in Europe usually means “soccer.” But increasingly European kids are excelling at American football. So much so that Europe has become a pipeline of recruits for college football programs — and increasingly for schools from the Power Five conferences. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)