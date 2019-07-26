ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A six-run third inning proved to be too much for the Princeton Rays (17-18) to overcome as. They lost 9-4 to the Elizabethton Twins (20-15) Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Rays starter Jose Lopez (2-3) threw two scoreless inning and allowed a solo home run to start the third before getting two outs. A second run scored on a double and then a fielding error opened the gates for the Twins. A bases loaded double scored two runs and another two runs scored on wild pitches before reliever Carter Bach was able to get out of the inning.
Lopez went 2 2/3 innings allowing six runs, two earned, with three strikeouts. Bach threw 1 1/3 innings of relief allowing one run and walking three.
Brett Wisely continued his hitting tear with a home run on the first pitch of the game, his third of the season. Wisely singled in the third and came around to score on a Luis Leon sacrifice fly. He scored a third run in the fifth after walking and Leon hitting an RBI double.
A Nick Schnell double in the ninth scored Jhosner Vargas who had singled to start the inning. The Rays had ten hits to the Twins nine but could not get the big hits the Twins did.
Wikelman Ramirez struck out four in his two innings of relief while giving up two runs. It was the fifth straight scoreless outing for Bryan Herrera as he struck out four hitters in his two innings of relief.
After losing the series to the Twins the Rays return home for a six-game home stand beginning with three games against the Burlington Royals.
