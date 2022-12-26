By Gary Fauber
Southern West Virginia residents may be looking at a summer without the West Virginia Miners as an entertainment option, but that doesn’t mean the stadium will go unused.
Plans are already in motion to make sure of it.
Owner Doug Epling said recent that even though the team will go dark in 2023, he doesn’t want Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley to do the same.
“We’re still thinking about that,” said Epling, who co-owns the team and stadium with his wife, the stadium’s namesake.
“We’re thinking about it right now. We haven’t made a definite decision on it.”
There are plenty of options, but one set in stone is a Fireworks Night that has already been scheduled for Saturday, July 1.
The stadium’s fireworks shows routinely drew the biggest crowds of the summer.
The plan is to top any show held at the stadium in the Miners’ first 12 years of existence.
“We’re still going to have the fireworks. We’re putting off one bigger,” Epling said. “It’s going to be a larger fireworks show — the largest in West Virginia.”
Epling said there will be other festivities to draw fans to the stadium that day in conjunction with the fireworks, but a decision on what that will be has not been made.
A rumor made its way around earlier this month that the city of Beckley would be purchasing the stadium.
“Which is false,” Epling confirmed.
The decision to forego the 2023 season was confirmed by Epling, citing differences between the Miners and the Prospect League that cannot be resolved.
He said he has thoughts on the direction of the team but declined to name them, except to say that the Miners will not be returning to the Prospect League.
“We’re assessing everything on this summer, what to do at the stadium,” he said.
“We’ve got some repair work we’ll do, of course, off and on there, and we’ll be holding certain functions hopefully. Then hopefully we’ll get our heads together and come up with a solution for playing the following year.”
