Professional baseball has had a home in Mercer County since 1937. Now that we’re 20 years into the 21st century, it looks as if an institution treasured by many local citizens over the decades is on the verge of being evicted.
Major League Baseball is considering cutting 42 teams once the current agreement ends following the end of the 2020 season. The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays are both on the list of teams that would be eliminated if the proposal passes.
Further complicating the situation is the current coronavirus pandemic which has suspended all sports in the country. At this point, it isn’t even certain that the 2020 Appalachian League season — the one season Mercer County residents were assured of taking place — will be able to proceed this summer.
Major League Baseball should have been 11 days into the 2020 season as of Sunday. As of this writing, MLB had yet to set an opening date for its 30 big-league parks in the National and American Leagues. Compared to that, the fate of the minor leagues seem almost an afterthought. The fate of the Appalachian League was supposed to be determined sometime this spring. The only certainty now — is uncertainty.
The Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays are merely baseball teams. But their reach and influence affects Mercer County far outside the confines of their respective ballparks.
The combined economic impact of the teams has been estimated at around $10.5-12.5 million a year, according to Bluefield General Manager Rocky Malamisura. That comes from lodging and meals for the players, as well as wages for the summer help at both stadiums. There are many other miscellaneous expenses associated with the teams that contribute to the local economy.
The players also bring intangibles to the equation. They regularly interact with adoring young fans — many of whom are youth baseball players. The rookies are required to do community service throughout the season, constantly connecting with local people in a positive and uplifting manner.
“Any given year you may have three to five players who return for a short period of time from the previous year but the bulk of the players are new to the league and we like to get them out into the public to give them exposure and exposure for the ball club,” Malamisura said.
The roots of professional baseball run a bit deeper in Bluefield than Princeton, its first team having arrived in 1937. The first team was the Bluefield Blue-Grays, who were part of the Mountain State League for six seasons before joining the Appalachian League in 1946.
The move to the Appalachian League came as an affiliate of the Boston Braves. Bluefield maintained that affiliation through the 1951 season before being unaffiliated in 1952. As a Boston affiliate, Bluefield won a pair of league titles in 1949 and 1950.
Bluefield was affiliated with the Washington Senators in 1953, before two years with the Boston Red Sox, where it won a title in 1954.
No baseball was played in 1956 before the reformed Appalachian League was incorporated the following year. That season Bluefield was an affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers, the final Appalachian League representative of that organization before Walter O’Malley infamously moved the Dodgers to Los Angeles.
Interestingly enough, the Bluefield Dodgers won the Appalachian League title that year — the fourth of 14 Appalachian League championships won by Bluefield teams.
The following season, in 1958, Bluefield became affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles. This initiated the longest consecutive affiliation in minor league baseball history. The Baltimore Orioles sent players to Bowen Field every summer for 53 seasons.
The talent flowed into Bluefield with the most notable name being Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. in 1978. Eddie Murray, Don Baylor, Boog Powell and AL Cy Young winner Dean Chance each spent a year in Bluefield with considerable success prior to moving up in the minor league system.
The Bluefield Orioles won 10 Appalachian League titles, a storybook run that ended after the 2010 season. The Baltimore organization decided to cut back on the short-season affiliates the team had. And that was that.
Bluefield remained in the bird family when the Toronto Blue Jays snapped up the Bluefield franchise beginning with the 2011 season. The Canadian-based Appalachian League team has remained at Bowen Field through this day.
In the Blue Jays’ first season in Bluefield, home fans got to see eight players who went on to play in the big leagues. One of the most most notable was pitcher Noah Syndergaard — a.k.a. ‘Thor’ — who is currently on the N.Y. Mets’ roster. If there is an MLB season in 2020, Syndergaard will sit it out after obtaining Tommy John surgery.
In 2016, fans in Bluefield got the first look at player who created quite a stir last season after he began his major league rookie season in Toronto. That was Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., an exciting third baseman and designated hitter who is expected to be a core piece of the Toronto Blue
Jays for the next decade.
A relative newcomer to pro baseball compared to Bluefield, Princeton has had a minor league baseball team for 32 seasons — 33 seasons if the 2020 season is ultimately played.
An agreement to become an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Appalachian League was drawn up at the start of 1998, said former Princeton general manager Jim Holland. Officials in Princeton believed it had a year to get ready for games. The Pirates, however, wanted to start that year. In response, a bare bones baseball stadium was rapidly constructed.
The Pirates ended the affiliation after only two years with Princeton, having a co-op team in 1990 made up of players from the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs organizations.
Coming off a World Series title in 1990, the Cincinnati Reds agreed to have Princeton as its affiliate in the Appalachian League. That affiliation lasted six years, which included the 1994 Appalachian League Championship — the lone championship won by any Princeton professional ballclub to-date.
At the end of the 1996 season the Reds decided to not renew their affiliation. As a result, the Princeton baseball community got to be part of something truly new and unique. Within two weeks the Tampa Bay Devil Rays — one of two new major league expansion team, including the Arizona Diamondbacks — were visiting Princeton to investigate having a minor league team.
A deal was agreed to, with Princeton being an affiliate for Tampa Bay in the 1997 season. The major league team didn’t begin play until 1998. In a very real sense, Princeton was present at the birth of the Rays organization, which to this day is considered one of the most innovative organizations in baseball. Tampa Bay has retained the affiliation with Princeton since that day.
In those early years the major league organization had high draft picks every year. Princeton received a lot of that talent, including Josh Hamilton, Carl Crawford, Rocco Baldelli and Jonny Gomes in the early years.
Blake Snell who won the AL Cy Young in 2018 with Tampa Bay was the top starter for Princeton in 2012.
The current coronavirus pandemic isn’t the only catastrophe to affect professional baseball in Mercer County. Minor league baseball in Bluefield almost ended in 1973 when the mostly-wooden Bowen Field structures burned down. Baltimore could have left at the time. unsure of Bluefield’s ability to rebuild. But the Orioles remained. Allen D. Coppinger Jr, a prominent local businessman and supporter of baseball, was one of many who made it happen.
“He was really the mainstay for minor league baseball, particularly the Orioles staying in Bluefield,” said Jeff Boyles, the longtime organizer of the Coppinger Invitational for high school baseball teams.
The 1974 season required fans sit to on grass for all home games. A rebuilt steel and masonry stadium reopened at Bowen Field at the start of the 1975 season.
Bowen Field’s most recent enhancements occurred in 2018, thanks to a generous contribution from local philanthropist Charles Peters and his wife, Daphne.
The improvements included clubhouse renovations, a refurbished batting facility, an expansion of the ticket booth and office areas and new grass on the field. From that point forward, the venue was called Bowen Field at Peters Park.
Princeton had its own stadium issues. As aforementioned, the first stadium was hastily built. When Tampa Bay agreed to have Princeton as an affiliate in 1997 it was with the hope that a new stadium would be ready for the 1998 season.
That didn’t happen. Tampa Bay re-signed for another year, but included a clause that promised the contract would turn into a five-year commitment if significant progress was made on a stadium.
The mostly-wooden structure was torn down after the 1998 season. Groundbreaking for the new stadium— Hunnicutt Field — didn’t start until February of 1999. That season, only half of the stadium was built before games began. Construction continued during the season. Workers would clean up the construction dirt and rubble in advance of days when Rays home games were scheduled.
Hunnicutt Field was completely ready for the 2000 season and has continued to undergo improvements, including the construction of an indoor practice hitting facility in 2009.
Bluefield may be the old school baseball town and Princeton the upstart newcomer. But the 12 miles that separate the two stadiums have encouraged the development of a natural rivalry unlike any other in minor league baseball.
The result was a the Mercer Cup, a unique rival series within the Appalachian League and which other Appalachian League teams have in recent years attempted to emulate. The idea originated with then-Princeton Reds General Manager Jim Holland.
It came to Holland in the spring before his first season as general manager when a trophy shop owner asked how he could help. In that moment Holland was inspired. He subsequently approached George McGonagle, who was then General Manager of the Bluefield Orioles. McGonagle agreed to it and the rest was history.
Each season’s 11-game regular season series has evolved into a highly-coveted championship battle for the last 28 seasons. Bluefield has won 16 of the 28 Mercer Cup titles, including two of the past three seasons. The battle for the 2019 Mercer Cup came down to the final game. It’s become a valuable hunk of metal to a couple of rookie league ballclubs in the Appalachian League East.
“It’s fabulous and quite honestly I think its went beyond what even Princeton and Bluefield dreamed it could be,” Holland said.
The future of the Mercer Cup remains shrouded in uncertainty. Obviously the rivalry would cease to exist if the two professional teams no longer exist — which would be the case if the MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams comes to pass. Major League baseball and Minor League Baseball have been in negotiations since the fall, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed these discussions. The status of the 2020 Appalachian League season — which could be the league’s last ever season — is also in limbo.
Baseball fans in Mercer County can only watch and wait. The 82-year-old tradition of professional baseball in our community has faced many previous challenges. Only time will tell if the game can overcome this one.
