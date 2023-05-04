BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield girls tennis team isn’t situated the WVSSAC region most conducive to gaining an inside track to this year’s state tournament.
But headed into today’s regional tournament at Shady Spring, the Lady Beavers’ confidence has been bolstered by success in the recent Coalfield Conference tennis tournament.
Lady Beavers ace Isabella Disibbio emerged as the No. 1 girls singles champion in the Coalfield tournament. Scarlett Connelly was runner up at No. 3 singles, Cameran Jackson was runner up for No. 4 singles. Connelly and Jackson were runners up at No. 2 doubles.
“This was our first year playing in the Coalfield Conference. We haven’t been in it in the past. That was a good experience for them,” said Bluefield head coach Katie Hincher.
The Coalfield bracket was a good yardstick for Disibbio’s stature against most of her regional opponents. The question marks are Charleston Catholic and Herbert Hoover, neither of which participate in the Coalfield Conference.
Hincher’s first season at Bluefield tennis coach was in spring of 2020 — coinciding with the unfortunate arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of that first season setback, Hincher has been steadily piecing together a program.
Hincher is an alumna of Bluefield’s 2007 state champion tennis team, but since taking over has faced program-building obstacles aside from COVID-19. For instance, there are no middle school tennis programs in Mercer County, nor an active summer youth tennis program to feed into Bluefield’s interscholastic program.
“Isabella Disibbio is my number one player. She’s been playing for me for a while. This is her third year,” said Hincher. “Most of the others have just picked up a racquet and tried the sport out. But they’ve caught on and done pretty well,” she said.
Fortunately, Hincher has had that one solid player around which to build.
Disibbio, a junior, has defeated most of her regional rivals this season. The exception are her expected opponents from Charleston Catholic and Herbert Hoover, neither of who are Coalfield Conference participants. The Lady Beavers ace has so far generated enough gravity around which the fledgeling team could cohere.
“[Disibbio] has taken lessons and works really hard. She’s stepped up. Her freshman year, I think she was my No. 2 player. The last two years, including this year, she’s been my No. 1. So she’s really stepped up to plate and taken on a hard role for the beginning of your high school career,” said Hincher.
“She’s doing a lot better at the net. That’s one thing she’s worked really hard on. She’s done really well with that,” Hincher said.
Catalina Dalton, a junior, is Bluefield’s No. 2 singles player. This is her second year playing high school tennis.
“She is Isabella’s doubles partner. She’s done pretty well this season. She’s one of my girls who goes with the flow. She takes on any challenges I put in front of her. We have some tough people in our region, but with only a year’s worth of playing experience, she’s progressed well,” Hincher said.
Connelly, a senior, is Bluefield’s No. 3 singles player.
“She’s one of my players who just picked up a racquet last year. She’s another one that takes on challenges. She displays very good sportsmanship while facing opponents and she’s a hard little tennis player,” the Lady Beavers coach said.
Senior Cameran Jackson plays at No. 4 singles for Bluefield, having joined the team last year.
“She’s tiny, but she’s fierce. She’s a good little player who has gotten a lot of skills under her belt quickly. She’s a real fierce competitor and she’s done very well this season,” Hincher said.
Desiray Jackson and Julianna Davis pair up to play No. 3 doubles for Bluefield.
Today is the opening of the regional team tournament, with the Lady Beavers facing Herbert Hoover.
“They only take the top two teams from our region to the state. That’s a little bit different this year. Then, of course, doubles and singles will start rolling. This year they’ll take the top four singles. It doesn’t matter what seed. A No. 4 player can play No. 1. It’s just like an Open Bracket,” said Hincher who noted that the region’s top two doubles teams will similarly be settled.
“It’ll be hard this year with the new guidelines, but we’re pretty good fighters, so we’ll see how this comes out,” she said.
