PikeView High School football coach Jason Spears has spent much of his inaugural season as the Panthers head coach putting together some playmakers
This past Friday night, Spears’ playmakers not only made some plays, they put together PikeView’s first gridiron win of the 2019 season.
Freshman Cameron Ellis accounted for six touchdowns in the Panthers in a 49-34 win over River View, rushing for 152 yards on 12 carries, including two touchdown runs. He also threw a couple of touchdown passes for net 58 yards and had 10 receptions for 117 yards and two scores. He also had an interception.
Kobey Taylor-Williams, a gifted multi-sports athlete whom Spears borrowed from the Panthers boys soccer squad for Friday nights, completed 20-of-32 passing attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while bringing the Panthers’ seven-game regular season winless streak to a grateful close. Dylan Blake had six catches for 111 yards and two scores. Anthony Bisaha had 11 carries for 60 yards rushing and Matt Lilly went 7-for-7 on point-after-touchdown kicks.
Elsewhere in Four Seasons Country, high-profile performers from powerhouses on both sides of the state line put together some impressive numbers in spite of limited time on the field.
In Bluefield’s 35-7 win over Tazewell, running back JJ Davis had 11 carries for 138 yards, including a 40-yard scoring run and TD runs of 9 and 13 yards before the half. He has 927 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on the year. Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb completed 9-of-13 attempts for 127 yards, including a 40-yard scoring strike to Juwuan Green. He has now passed for 1,454 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season, having allowed only three picks. Shawn Mitchell gave Bluefield special teams a ‘Beaverball’ score, returning a blocked punt 15 yards for a TD.
Tazewell starting quarterback Gavin Nunley sat out the game injured and was replaced by sophomore Jared Mullins. Josiah Jordan, who sat out the Richlands game injured, returned to action for the Bulldogs. He had five receptions for 41 yards.
In a 51-12 hammering of Virginia High, Graham’s Devin Lester had a modest (in context) outing, rushing for 83 yards in three jaunts — including scoring runs of 60 and 13 yards. He completed eight of 12 passing attempts for 152 yards, including a 32 yard touchdown pass to Joey Dales and a 42-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Justice. Justice finished with 90 yards receiving on only two catches. Xayvion Turner had a 39-yard scoring run, Tre Booker had a 3-yard TD plunge and Jamir Blevins rushed for 56 yards, including a 2-yard TD plunge.
Monroe Mohler continues to put the ‘Monroe’ in Monroe County. The Mavericks signal caller had another banner outing in Friday’s 42-28 win over Princeton at Lindside. Mohler finished the game with 140 yards passing and a score, rushing for 191 yards and three more touchdowns. If that weren’t enough, he also had a 64-yard scoring receptions.
Drinking his Gatorade from the opposite sideline, Princeton freshman quarterback Grant Cochran completed 14-of-21 passing attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for two scores.
The still-unbeaten Narrows High School football team got another big Blaker performance in a 61-28 win over Eastern Montgomery, this time from running back Chad Blaker. The senior speed merchant had 175 yards total rushing, including scoring runs of 52, 60 and 31 yards. He also hauled in a 53-yard TD catch thrown by his brother, Chase, who passed for 116 yards. Running back Matthew Morgan also had his biggest night of the season, rushing for 217 yards including TD runs of 57, 32, 52 and seven yards. Ty Robertson finished with 106 yards on four carries, including a 54-yard scoring run.
The usual suspects continued to lead the Richlands resurgence during a 38-0 win at Marion. The Blue Tornado finished with 172 yards passing, including Cade Simmons short range scoring strikes to Sage Webb and Will Tarter. Logan Steele had scoring runs of three and four yards and kicker/punter Levi Forrest — who visited Penn State this weekend — had a 35-yard field goal.
Hurley’s BDD bid fell short in a 36-30 double overtime loss at Honaker. John Matt Justus rushed for 148 yards and two scores for the Rebels and Matt Blankenship rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Trevor Dye led the Black Diamond District champions with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including the 10-yard scoring run that sealed the deal in the second overtime period.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
