BLUEFIELD — There’s some good news and bad news with regard to the Bluefield High School football team’s search for an eighth game to meet WVSSAC minimum requirements to enter the playoffs.
The good news: the Beavers found its eighth matchup.
The bad news: they’ve already chalked it up as a loss.
This week the Bluefield High School athletic department officially owned the Beavers’ COVID-deferred match up with Woodrow Wilson as a forfeit.
Assuming this week’s game at Ridgeview, Va. and next week’s regular season finale with Mingo Central at Mitchell Stadium are played as planned, Bluefield’s loss to the Flying Eagles will comprise the critical eighth result on the regular season slate.
Beavers head coach Fred Simon said his program was holding out until the last minute in hopes that a live game with the Class AAA Beckley program could somehow be worked out. But time ran out on that option.
“It’ll give us eight games. We just have to do our best to win the games we’ve got left,” said Simon.
“If you forfeit it counts as a game. We knew that. The state made us determine that as of this week. We can’t wait any longer. We tried to get the game. We can’t get it, so we have to move on,” he said.
Simon reiterated that the Beavers remain in a must-win situation if it hopes to make it into the Class AA playoff field.
“We’ve got to win in order to have the chance. That’s the bottom line,” said Simon, whose team travels to Dickenson County, Va. this Friday to face much-respected Class 2 opponent Ridgeview.
Bluefield is ranked 17th in this week’s Class AA Power Rankings with a rating of 6.8. This was calculated prior to the official declaration of the WW forfeit.
This will affect the subsequent numbers for the Beavers, but there remain uncertainties for the other teams just ahead of Bluefield in the ratings, all of whom could get nudged around depending upon the outcome of this week’s and next week’s games.
Currently just ahead of the Beavers: Scott (5-3, 7.0 rating, T15), Winfield (5-3, 7.0, T15th), Logan (6-3, 7.11, No. 14), Grafton (6-2, 7,25, No. 13) and Robert C. Byrd (4-3, 7.57, No.12).
In other rankings of interest to Four Seasons Country teams: Princeton’s loss to Bridgeport on Friday dropped the Tigers (5-1, 11.33) from No. 4 to No. 7. This Friday, Princeton travels to No. 9 Greenbrier Easts (6-2, 9.88 rating).
In the Class A rankings, Mount View (7-1) and Ritchie County (7-1) are tied for No. 4 with ratings of 7.75. James Monroe (5-2), which got drubbed by COVID last year, is well-ensconced in the Class A playoff picture, currently tied for 7th with Gilmer County (6-1), both with 7.25 ratings.
