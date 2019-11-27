BLUEFIELD, Va. — Whenever the Graham High defense makes a big play it is likely that either Aaron Edwards or Nick Kastner are involved.
The two linebackers are key parts of a G-Men defense that has not allowed more than 14 points in its last eight games.
“All the guys are playing well defensively at this point but those two they’re the teeth of the defense to me,” Graham High head coach Tony Palmer said.
In the 5-2 formation the G-Men use they are able to make plays in all areas of the game and read
The different play styles of both of them which work well together are the reason they are one of the best linebacking duos in the area.
“Both of us have very unique play styles and they just match very well. Where he has weaknesses I have strengths and where I have weaknesses he has strength,” Edwards said.
Both of them are similar linebackers in that they can stop the run and the pass. They are able to drop back into coverage when needed and get into the backfield due to their ability to see what the offense is trying to do before the play fully develops.
“They both got good range, they can cover sideline to sideline pretty well, their ability to read plays and diagnose plays is just outstanding,” Palmer said.
Having had success the coaches have high expectations for them in every game with both of them occupying crucial roles on defense.
“Our coaches expect a lot out of us cause we put up the stats every year and we just complement each other very good and we play together really good,” Kastner said.
They have just been playing together for over a year as Edwards transferred to Graham from Princeton during the middle of the season last year.
The competition between the two at practice of trying to improve on what the other has done helps then get better.
“Every practice we critique each other with everything we do, if somebody makes a big hit the other one automatically wants to make a big hit. Every practice a competition, we just love to play with each other,” Kastner said.
In addition to the football instincts they are always studying film to gain any advantage they can.
“We both got the instinct, we are both really good linebackers not to be cocky or anything but we also study film hard, we’ll get two hours of film in a day. We just doing whatever to help our team improve and just try to help our defense get better,” Edwards said.
Most of the film they watch is of their upcoming opponent facing a similar defense to what the G-Men run so they have an idea of what to expect.
They were both crucial in Graham’s win over Union last week only allowing 38 yards on 16 carries for Mason Polier after he had 193 yards on the ground when the teams met in the regular season.
Playing linebacker they both have numerous opportunities each game to make big plays and they regularly make those plays which energize the defense to continue causing havoc.
“Any way to get the defense hyped up and the whole team hyped up that’s what I’m trying to do when I step out there. Most of the time our coach tells me or Nick we need a play and then we go out there and make it cause that’s how we do,” Edwards said.
The success both of them have had on the field has resulted in offers from colleges. Both have received offers from Glenville State, a Division II college, while Edwards recently picked up an offer from UVa.-Wise.
Despite only having played together for less than two full seasons the chance to play on the same team in college is enticing to both of them.
“That would be amazing. The dynamic duo moving to college level I just think is scary and I’d like to see that happen one day,” Edwards said.
Before that happens, they will be looking to repeat as state champs with the Class 2 Region D final Saturday against Wise Central the next step to accomplish that goal.
