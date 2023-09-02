HURLEY — Fans at Hurley High School were treated to a Cliffhanger Friday night. Unfortunately, the home team fell off it
Luke Trent scored a 13-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game to lift the visiting Eastside Spartans to a road win at The Cliff Stadium, prevailing the Rebels, 38-32.
It was Trent’s second scoring run of the night.
Eastside got two touchdowns from Keldon Hamilton, also getting a 68-yard scoring pass from Hamilton to Trent.
Landon Bailey had two touchdown runs for Hurley (0-2), finishing with 111 yards. Cannan Chafen and Kevii Looney each scored a touchdown. Payton Hurley added an 87 yard kickoff return.
Hurley travels to Van next week.
Man 46, Mount View 0
WELCH — Jayden Brumfield had six carries for 88 yards and and a score and visiting Man rolled over the Golden Knights at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Josh Briggs had a 48 yard interception return for a score for the Hillbillies. Lukas Haney had a pair of passing receptions. Kaleb Mullins had a 1-yard TD run and Dusten Baysden had a 70-yard fumble recovery for a score. Devon Sanders had a 13-yard TD run to go with his 48 passing yards and two scoring strikes.
Jaron Hale had 15 carries for 36 yards to lead the Golden Knights (2-0).
Mount View begins a three week road stretch, beginning at Braxton next Friday. Man plays at Westside.
East Ridge, Ky. 30,
River View 27
BRADSHAW — The Raiders, came up on the short end of the stick in a homefield thriller at River View High School.
