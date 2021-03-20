BASTIAN, Va. — The Bland County Bears are not throwing in the towel, even after a painful 41-6 loss to Eastern Montgomery High in Saturday’s football outing.
The Bears’ new head coach, Travis Reed, said about the process of reviving the program, “It’s just a climb, and we’ve got to continue to climb.”
Senior day took place prior to kickoff, and that was probably one of the main highlights of the sunny afternoon for Bland County fans.
The Mustangs (3-2) piled up 510 yards of offense and limited the Bears (0-4) to four earned first downs, forcing seven BC punts. The two teams combined for seven fumbles and an equal number of bad snaps resulting in loss of yardage.
Reed said, “Credit to Eastern Montgomery. They played hard the whole game.”
The two teams combined for four fumbles and six penalties in the scoreless first quarter. The Mustangs got touchdown passes of 44 and 39 yards from senior quarterback Adam Bahnken to craft a 13-0 halftime lead.
The visitors followed that with a five-play touchdown march to open the second half, and added 21 points in the final quarter — including a 13-yard touchdown pass off a botched field-goal attempt on the game’s last play from scrimmage.
Noting that there were just 15 Bland County players in uniform on Saturday, Reed said, “I felt we ran out of gas (late in the game). We had them there in position (to make plays), but we were not able to execute.”
“There in the second half, they were absolutely exhausted.”
Eastern Montgomery head coach Jordan Stewart wanted his team to improve after a 43-0 loss to Narrows, and they did so.
“We got beat up pretty good, last game, against Narrows,” he said. “Today we just wanted to focus on getting the football to different guys, being sure we were staying on blocks, making sure our quarterbacks are making the right reads and things like that.”
“I thought we played pretty well — for about three quarters.”
Each of Eastern Montgomery’s seven touchdowns was scored by a different player. Lilly Underwood was 5-for-5 on her extra-point kicks.
Bland County’s score capped an 80-yard, four-play drive in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Tanner Myers shot a pass to senior Blake Buchanan, running a simple slant route. He slammed his way through traffic, found another gear once he got into the open field, and finished off a 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run.
For the victors, Bahnken threw for 105 yards and three scores along with 17 rushes for 67 yards. Seth Burleson and Darion Moore ran for 115 and 111 yards respectively.
Next on the Bears’ schedule is a matchup next Saturday afternoon at Grayson County.
Reed said his team has “continued to shock me with their positive attitude. We’ll go to work, and get ready to win a ballgame. We’re going to continue to ‘lay brick,’ to lay the foundation, to build this program.”
“We’re short on numbers,” he said, “but they break practice every day calling themselves ‘builders.’”
At Bastian
E. Montgomer ….. 0 13 7 21 — 41
Bland County …… 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second Quarter
EM — Benjamin Via 44 pass from Adam Bahnken (pass failed), 10:30
EM — Ryan Williams 39 pass from Bahnken (Lilly Underwood kick), 2:40
Third Quarter
EM — Darion Moore 18 run (Underwood kick), 9:24
Fourth Quarter
EM — Bahnken 1 run (Underwood kick), 8:42
EM — Seth Burleson 26 run (Underwood kick), 6:51
BC — Blake Buchanan 57 pass from Tanner Myers (pass failed), 4:34
EM — Justin Tyree 13 pass from Bahnken (Underwood kick), 0:06
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — EM, Darion Moore 14-111, Adam Bahnken 17-67, Seth Burleson 8-115, Eli Brown 5-63, Benjamin Via 1-48, Ryan Williams 1-5, Team 2-(—4). BC, Blake Buchanan 2-24, Corey Harden 13-22, Tanner Myers 9-21, Kalen Morehead 7-4, Team 3-(—51).
PASSING — EM, Bahnken 6-13-105-3-1, Moore 0-1-0-0-0. BC, Myers 2-5-61-1-1.
RECEIVING — EM, Via 3-48, Justin Tyree 2-18, Ryan Williams 1-39. BC, Buchanan 1-57, Harden 1-4.
—————
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: EM 22, BC 4. Total yards: EM 510, BC 81. Rushes-yds: EM 48-405, BC 34-20. Pass completions-attempts-yds.-intc..: EM 6-14-105-1, BC 2-5-61-1. Penalties-yds.: EM 9-75, BC 7-72. Punts-avg.: EM none, BC 7-31.3 yds. Fumbles-lost: EM 4-2, BC 3-1.
