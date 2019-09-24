EAST RIVER — The underdog had its day in the girls’ high school soccer contest at East River Soccer Complex on Monday evening.
Hard work by Bluefield’s Lady Beavers paid off with a 4-3 win over cross-county rival Princeton in a match that was tied three times.
The Princeton boys blanked Bluefield 1-0 in the second game of the doubleheader.
“We always feel like the underdog against Princeton,” said Bluefield girls coach Taylor Bulson, “but it’s always a rivalry, nonetheless. And it really feels good to finally beat them once.”
Kellan Tabor, who scored both of Bluefield’s first-half goals, said, “It was definitely back-and-forth … but I think we worked hard and came out on top.”
Keeping emotions under control in such a historic rivalry is a big task, said Taylor Papa, the author of the Beavers’ other two goals.
“I definitely think that we needed to keep our head in the game,” she said. “It was definitely going to be hard for us to win, but we knew we had it, if we worked hard until the end of the game.”
Princeton head coach Michelle Dye said, “They (Bluefield) came out to play. I think our girls thought this game was won before they stepped out on the field. I tried to warn them about that before the game.”
“Bluefield, they’ll surprise you. And, sure enough … ,” she said as she left the sentence incomplete.
Tabor, though right-footed, launched a shot from the far left side of the field in the 17th minute and it found the inside of the net to give Bluefield the early lead.
About a minute and a half later, Kaya Haughland of Princeton provided an answer to that score.
With 9:39 to go in the first half, Princeton senior Laken Dye sent a 25-yard rainbow of a shot over the goalkeeper’s hands to put the Tigers ahead 2-1.
Four minutes later, Bluefield was at it again. Papa popped an arcing cross into the goalie area, and Tabor slashed in for a header that created a 2-2 tie at intermission.
Bulson said that in the locker room at halftime, “Everyone decided that there’s not way we could back down until the end of the 80th minute came.”
Early in the second half, a Bluefield foul set up Princeton’s next goal. Dye placed the ball on the turf quickly and fired a direct kick that whizzed past the goalkeeper for the Tigers’ final goal of the night and a 3-2 lead.
At the 15:45 mark of the half, Papa converted a penalty kick to tie the match again, after a Bluefield player had been tackled roughly in the 18-yard box. Papa’s direct kick will 11 minutes to go produced what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Bluefield took 17 shots, nine of them on goal.
Papa said, “It just took our team to basically pass the ball through them, and then we broke them down. That’s when we got our goals.”
Bulson said, “Our midfield played really well, better than they have all season. That allowed us to maintain possession long enough to get that fourth one in.”
Michelle Dye said, “We were just off our game completely tonight. Our defense, they weren’t on top of it like they normally are … and Bluefield stepped it up and came out and beat us tonight.”
Dye, who works tirelessly with area youth soccer in addition to the high school team, knew all about Bluefield strikers Tabor and Papa, both of whom are now juniors at BHS.
“I’ve known those two girls since they were little,” Dye said. “They sure do (have talent).”
Bulson said, “They’re great soccer players, and they’ve really gotten to the point in the season where they’re handling the ball masterfully. And it shows.”
Dye also singled out Bluefield goalkeeper Ayonna Helm, who was smacked hard in the face with a shot in the second minute of the match but shook it off and held her own through eight shots on goal by the Tigers.
“I was really impressed with her tonight,” Dye said. “She made some beautiful saves, and helped out her defense a lot.”
Bluefield hosts Mountain Mission School from Grundy tonight at East River, part of a four-game homestand. Princeton will look to rebound on Thursday, playing Midland Trail in Fayette County.
Boys game
The Princeton boys dominated the final match of the night, using hustle, crisp passing and textbook spacing to keep Bluefield off the scoreboard for a 1-0 win.
Junior Logan Metz punched the ball in after a cross from Isaac Muncy early in the second half for the only goal. Senior goalkeeper Cody Hall recorded the clean sheet on defense.
The Tigers offense launched 17 shots, seven on goal. Princeton (6-5-1) was awarded 12 corner kicks.
Princeton head coach Robbie Fix said, “We’re kind of searching for identity right now. We’ve had some ups and downs.”
“Credit to Bluefield,” he said. “They packed it in on us, and I felt like we possessed the ball about 95 percent, or more. … They came out ready to play. They want to take us down, any chance they get, and we want to take them down.”
“We want to have possession, and try to stay calm and … when the opportunity arises, take advantage of it,” Fix said. “We try to be patient — but they’re kids, and they have some trouble staying patient.”
Princeton travels to Woodrow Wilson this evening, and to George Washington High on Saturday. Bluefield (2-5-1) hosts Mountain Mission School tonight.
