CHARLESTON — Many teams will charter a bus for a trip to the WVSSAC girls basketball state tournament in Charleston.
The River View girls basketball team arrived in the state capital riding in a stretch limousine.
“We took the limo again and made the girls feel a little special. We just got checked in ... we’ve got flowers. We’ve got a few hours to chill out and we’ll go get a team meal,” said River View head basketball coach Gehrig Justice, whose team faces Calhoun County in today’s 9:30 a.m. Class A state quarterfinal game at the Charleston Civic Center.
“We practiced this morning at 8:30 [a.m.] to try to help us get used to that time. We did that on Saturday as well. We had a little shoot-around and we had a little send-off at our school ... about the best we could do with COVID. We had the kids outside and the girls walk around. Then we got in the limo we headed out, “ said Justice, who’d just arrived with his team at their lodgings in Charleston.
Playing a 9:30 a.m. game won’t be a shock to their systems at all. As a matter of course, Justice schedules one or two morning games during the regular season every year so his girls will know what’s required of them to play bright and early should opportunities like today arrive.
The delayed and uncertain circumstances that preceded the WVSSAC 2021 season had a negative impact on some West Virginia high school basketball teams, some of which seemed to remain in a state of competitive limbo even after the season was allowed to begin. But River View was a team with long-term high hopes regarding this season long before COVID became an issue. If anything, the Lady Raiders (15-2) doubled down on their intensity, beginning their season with seven consecutive wins that marked the program’s longest season opening streak on record.
Attendance for today’s state tournament games will be capped at around 4,300, said Justice, who doesn’t think that ceiling will be an issue for the girls’ tournament. One difference will be the student sections, which will be cleared out and sanitized between every game. General admission tickets will remain good for all three games of the morning session.
Since nailing down their return to Charleston, the Lady Raiders have had a chance to see some film on Calhoun County (13-3). The Lady Red Devils are making their first-ever state tournament appearance. While obviously a good team, Justice believes they are a good match-up for the Lady Raiders. For the most part.
“They’ve got two girls who could cause us a little trouble,” said Justice.
One is Josie Montgomery, a 5-foot-11 junior guard forward averaging 20.3 points per game. The other is 5-5 junior guard Savannah Cunningham, averaging 16.2 points per game.
“[Cunningham] is a driver ... she likes to get out and run on the fast break. [Montgomery] drives and runs a little bit, but she’s basically a shooter. Those two are the key to [defending them],” said Justice, who believes the balance of the Devils squad is capable, but not unlike any number of opponents the Lady Raiders have faced. Post player Joselynn Yeager (8.4 ppg) is a third Calhoun player who will bear keeping an close eye on.
Sophomore guard Trista Lester is a noteworthy talent on the River View squad whose game continues to thrive and develop. But on Justice’s nine-deep roster, everyone is a contributor at one time or another. Players like Chloe Mitchem, Jenna Atwell, Sheridan Calhoun and Ali Morgan have each been single game scoring leaders at different points of the regular season. Marissa Stinson, Hannah Honosky, Brooke Fuller and Abigail Pruitt all have their roles to play.
In the 2016-17 season, the last time Justice led a Lady Raiders squad to the state tournament, River View was a Class AA team in the same bracket with Bluefield and eventual state champ Fairmont Senior. Since then, the expansion of WVSSAC classifications for girls basketball, the Lady Raiders have dropped down to Single-A, the Lady Beavers — which did not qualify for this year’s state tournament field — remain at Class AA and the Lady Polar Bears have been ‘bumped upstairs’ to Class AAA.
It’s a new look, but what it looks like to Justice is competitive equity.
“The movement to the four classes has done what the WVSSAC was hoping for. These little rural schools like River View and Calhoun County and Webster County and Tug Valley ... are now given a chance to compete against schools their size and population,” Justice said.
“Parkersburg has done the right thing. They realized there was a huge numbers gap between the rural schools and the other schools that were located in a city but had [lower enrollments], like private schools. This has made for a more equal playing field,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.