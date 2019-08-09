TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris has been working hard to reset the expectations of the Bulldogs football program since taking the reins in 2017.
This year, this process has included the resetting of alarm clocks.
Early morning workouts before school classes get under way each week day is becoming part of the Tazewell football culture under Harris.
“We just started the early morning lifting this year. I don’t know who else is doing it in the area, but I think Galax does something like it,” said Harris, an early riser who typically rolls out of bed to face the day at 4 a.m.
“I think the community here is a very optimistic coming into this season. They’ve seen the growing pains that these young guys have went through. They see the work they’ve put in. We’ve had tremendous community support,” Harris said.
It hasn’t really been a hard sell to the kids. Not to hear 6-7, 295 junior lineman Josh Herndon tell of it.
“I like being more active and stuff, so I like being in the gym lifting and all that,” said Herndon, a Division I prospect at offensive tackle.
“The big first thing for us is the weight room. Almost all of us have been out at 6 a.m. All of us are getting stronger — especially the guys up front. We’re squatting and benching so much.”
Getting bigger, stronger and more fit has been a priority for all of the Bulldogs, who played very impressively in fits and starts in 2018 but had difficulty sustaining things against older and bigger teams like Graham and Bluefield, especially. Injuries — 17 in all — were also an issue contributing to last year’s disappointing 2-8 regular season finish.
Only one freshman ballplayer made it through the entire season without missing a game.
“Last year, offensively we were fine. Just defensively we were a little young and undersized and it was harder to hide those weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball,” Harris said.
“I think last year some people expected more that what I think this group was ready for. Then when you add to the injuries on top of that ... we had those setbacks and expectations were a little higher than they should’ve been at the beginning of the year,” he said.
“As the season progressed, the young guys on our team really got worn down a little bit. The plus to that, is that it really made them dedicate themselves this winter and summer in our conditioning program,” said Harris, who noted that a core group 25 players have been working on preparing their bodies for this season each weekday morning since the first of the year.
During preseason two-a-days, the Bulldogs have done their pre-practice lifting at 7 a.m. — actually getting to sleep in an extra hour. The energy boost it gives the players when they hit the practice field is still noticeable, Harris said.
Once school starts, however, losing that hour of sleep doesn’t seem to hurt. If anything, the early lifting regenerates them, academically as well as athletically.
“The conditioning ... coming out getting in a lift and getting your work in ... studies show that this helps with their academics as far as being alert during the day,” Harris said.
“The community has been extremely supportive. We’ve had several businesses and parents provide breakfast for the kids in the morning after a lift. So that’s been a big benefit. Everybody seems to be on the page right now as we’re moving forward,” he said.
