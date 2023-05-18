CRITTERVILLE, Va. — CJ Earls stroked a walk-off two-run homer to carry the Blue Tornado baseball team to a 3-2 Southwests District play-in victory over Graham, on Wednesday night.
Earls’ plate heroics were preceded by a clutch inning at the top of the seventh by Ben Hale, who had been out of Richlands’ rotation since April 18. Starter Levi White held the fort for six innings and Hale came on late to strike out three G-Men batters, collecting the victory thanks to Earls’ big game-ending lick
Earls went 3-for-4 on the day for Richlands (5-16), including an additional solo home run. He finished with three RBIs overall. Max Herndon and Conner McCracken had two hits apiece for the Blue Tornado.
Cooper Hale led the G-Men lineup with a home run and Aiden Miller had a pair of hits. Brandon Waschler put in six solid innings for Graham before handing it over to Nathan Phillips, whose shift was abruptly ended by Earls.
Richlands will advance to face Virginia High in tonight’s 7 p.m. semifinal showdown with Virginia High at Boyce Cox field in Bristol, Va. That game will be preceded by a semifinal game between Tazewell and Marion set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
