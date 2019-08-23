The Flying Eagles are set to take the floor. With junior college sports commencing this fall at Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, the Flying Eagles volleyball team is ready to begin play. The recruiting is over, the team is assembled, and practices are well underway, and the first games are scheduled at Patrick Henry Community College on Saturday.
“It’s coming together really well,” SWCC coach Alexis Carson said. “From the first practice to where we are right now, it’s night and day. We’ve got some jitters out, the girls didn’t know each other, but now things are coming together and starting to click. We’re getting the right people in the right positions and things are beginning to flow.”
Carson has definitely assembled some talent. The biggest challenge will be getting familiar with each other and getting continuity on the court.
“Initially it was a problem, but I told the girls I wanted them to get to know each other on the court and also off the court too. It takes some time to get to know each other. Now I think they are really comfortable and starting to click.”
Jenna Wade (Union) will lead the defense at libero. Also helping defensively will be Alison Bandy (Grundy), Paige Flint (SW Florida Christian Academy), Emily Jackson (Grafton), and Baleigh O’Quinn-Crisp (Tazewell).
“It all starts with the pass,” commented Carson. “The back row is coming together. Jenna is back there running libero and she really takes charge and gets it going for us.”
The front line should also be strong. Hitters will be Abby Vicars (Rye Cove), Grace Rhoton (Rye Cove) and Lauren Clark (Woodward, OK).
Jada Mullins (Honaker) and Lauren Perkins (Honaker) will work in the middle.
“Hitters are getting there,” Carson said. “We’re rocking it really well on the outside, there’s still some kinks in the middle, but we’re getting there, we have the size. Defense wise with the middle blocking we’re solid. I think we’re going to be able to run a pretty good offense all across the net.”
Kayla Bollinger (Lebanon) and Madison Viers (Honaker) will be the setters.
Viers can also play up front when not hitting.
“We’re running a 5-1 with Kayla,” Carson said. “She’s running the offense for us. She’s another good, versatile player that makes very smart decisions on the court.”
The girls have enjoyed getting the program at SWCC started.
“It’s new, but it’s fun and exciting,” said Bollinger. “This is the first time personally that I’ve played with a different team, I never played club ball or anything, so it’s great to meet new girls and learn their game. It’s been going quickly, so that tells me we’re having fun.”
The Flying Eagles are athletic, most of the girls are interchangeable and can play multiple positions.
“Our biggest strength is the versatility of each player,” Carson said. “I have so many players that can potentially play so many different positions. God forbid any injuries, but there is someone that can very easily step into any position. That speaks volumes of their coaching before they came to Southwest.”
All the hard work will be put to the test, on the road Saturday for their first two matches.
“There are some nerves,” Bollinger said. “But they’re good nerves, the kind that you’re excited to play and anxious to get out there. With the attitude of this team, no matter how it goes, it will be a good weekend. This team is into getting better, learning and making progress. Honestly I think we’re ready and will compete.”
