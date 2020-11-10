PRINCETON — Three Princeton Senior High School girls soccer players have been accorded All-State honors by the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Senior Laken Dye was accorded second team All-State status, also having been named first team All-Region.
Dye, played midfielder and striker for the Tigers, had earned previous All-State honors as a junior and a sophomore. She has verbally committed to play college soccer at Division II Concord University and is slated to officially sign with the Mountain Lions this Wednesday.
Fellow senior Kaya Houghland earned All-State Honorable Mention status, also having earned first team All-Region.
Houghland, who played sweeper on the Tigers defense, was a second-team All-Region pick last year .
Junior Sadie Boggess was also accorded All-State Honorable Mention after having received First Team All-Region accolades.
Boggess, a veteran goalkeeper who was selected for post-season honors at that position, also played significant time on the offensive end as a striker this season. This is her second consecutive year of All-State recognition.
Princeton’s Lauren Parish, a junior defender and center-midfielder, earned Second Team All-Region honors.
