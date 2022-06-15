BLUEFIELD — The ‘Little Train That Could’ is starting to look a lot like The Little Train That Can.
Riding an impressive start by Andrew Dye and a 15-hit attack from the Bluefield lineup, the Ridge Runners carried the momentum of its Mercer Cup sweep of the Princeton WhistlePigs into a 10-2 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Danville Otterbots at Bowen Field, on Wednesday night.
Dye (2-0), a right hander from Catawba Community College transitioning to Georgia Gwinnett, struck out six and walked none, allowing one hit over five shutout innings.
Bluefield relief pitcher Davis Gaston allowed both of Danville’s two earned runs over his one inning intervention. Yadriel Cuadrado got the bullpen back on track with a shutout inning in the seventh while Colby Guy kept the Otterbots blanked in the eighth and ninth.
The Ridge Runners’ ridiculous offensive numbers included a two-run blast by Haydn McGeary in the first inning. Grant Votoyovich went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Ryley Preece went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored and John Volpe went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and two runs scored.
Jackson Feltner went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Bluefield and Kaelan Culpepper went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
The Ridge Runners returns to Bown Field tonight for their second home stand with the Otterbots. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m
The Princeton WhistlePigs led the Greeneville Flyboys 8-3 in the top of the 9th inning at presstime. The road rematch is tonight at 7 p.m.
