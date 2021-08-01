PULASKI, Va. — Princeton WhistlePigs starter Tyler Dyball pitched a seven-inning gem at Pulaski on Saturday night and teammates Braeden Hinton and Kevin Keister drove in four runs in the seventh inning for a 4-1 Appalachian League victory at historic Calfee Park.
Dyball (2-1) fended the off the River Turtles over seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight batters and walking none.
Hinton broke the scoreless stalemate with a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning. Keister, who went 2-for-3 for the WhistlePigs, subsequently added a two-RBI single.
Pulaski starter Paco Hernandez (4-3) absorbed the loss after throwing a six-inning shutout for the River Turtles. Over 6 2-3 innings, Hernandez allowed four runs — two earned — off six hits. He struck out five and walked three.
Patrick Queener took over for Dyball in the eighth, giving up a triple to Myles Smith, who subsequently scored on a wild pitch. It was the only run Queener would allow over the final two frames.
Mark Trotta had a triple for Pulaski. Evan Minarovic added a double.
Princeton faces the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field today. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
The Danville Otterbots beat Bluefield 6-4 on Saturday night.
Joshuan Sandoval had three of the Ridge Runners' nine hits.
