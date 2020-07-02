DANIELS — Todd Duncan claimed his second consecutive West Virginia Amateur Wednesday at The Cobb course at The Resort at Glade Springs posting the lone score under par.
Duncan had a two-stroke lead going into the second round where he shot a three-under par 69 to finish the championship at seven-under par.
It is the first back to back winner of the Junior Amateur since Eric Shaffer completed the feat last year and Duncan will be eligible for junior golf in 2021 when he could be the first golfer to win three consecutive titles.
Nick Fleming fired a two-under par 70 to climb to second-place while Anderson Goldman placed third after a two-under par first round.
On the girls side Savannah Hawkins led from the first hole of the tournament winning the title by 11 strokes and finishing three-over par. At 13 years old Hawkins is the youngest girls champion in history winning the girls 15-18 division.
Hawkins joined Duncan in completing the Junior Championship sweep for 2020, winning the Match Play 11 days ago at Parkersburg Country Club.
Argyle Downes of Charles Town shot a two-over par 74 to win the Boys 13-14 age division, Carson Higginbotham won the Boys 12 and Under by 10 strokes and Brielle Milhoan won the Girls 10-14 age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.