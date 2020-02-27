BLUEFIELD — Jahiem House is a Pioneer in more ways than one.
The 6-4 senior, a three-sport standout at Bluefield High School, signed a letter of intent Tuesday to attend Glenville State College. As he begins his next-level career, House will become the first of seven children to attend college.
The Pioneer squad, coached by Mike Kellar, is a member of the Mountain East Conference, and went 7-4 last season. Glenville is an NCAA Division II school.
“Glenville is a good school. I think I will be able to achieve my goals there,” said House, who added that he plans to major in business administration. “I have enjoyed my time at Bluefield High School – high school is whatever you make it and now it’s time to work on being a success for the Glenville program.”
He has been a success at BHS including starting on three straight football teams (the 2019 unit finished 12-2) that have advanced to the state championship game with the highlight an undefeated (14-0) West Virginia AA championship in 2017.
He has also started for four years for the varsity basketball Beavers coached by Buster Large, and been a part of the past three teams to advance to the WVSSAC tournament in Charleston. The current team, No. 2 in the state, is 20-3 with House a key front-court component.
“Jahiem has had to make some tough decisions but I think going to Glenville will work out for him,” noted football coach Fred Simon. “This is a great opportunity for a quality athlete and we wish him the very best.”
House has also been a standout on the BHS track team, running the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and hurdles, with many victories in a variety of meets while also earning three berths in the state track meet in Charleston.
“I am so proud of Jahiem,” said his father, James. “He has always done well, his mother stands behind him 100 percent, and I am very pleased to have him as my first child to attend college. I feel certain he will accomplish his goals at Glenville.”
House’s mother, Carla Thaxton, said, “I went with him to visit the Glenville State campus and was impressed. I think Jahiem has made a good choice and he will do well. He will stay focused on his studies and athletics up there.”
BHS Principal Mike Collins added, “Jahiem has been a model student-athlete here at Bluefield High School and I feel certain he will continue to display those qualities at Glenville State. He has been a major part of much success here during these past four years and we wish him well as he continues his academic and athletic career.”
