TAZEWELL, Va. — A year ago this week, Tazewell High School’s football program accomplished something it hadn’t since 2008. The Bulldogs had a winning season, posting a 7-4 record and appearing in the playoffs.
Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris intended to repeat that feat in 2020, thereby establishing a sign of year-to-year consistency within his program that could hopefully become self-perpetuating trend.
But the Bulldogs are not in the playoffs this week. Nor is anyone else in Virginia.
Harris said he thought about the playoffs while he put his players through non-contact drills this week. It might’ve been something to feel bad about. Fortunately, he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.
“Yeah, I thought about it ... especially with the weather as nice as it’s been. We’re not playing right now and we’re enjoying some 70-degree days in early November. Last year as we prepared for the last game of the regular season against Lebanon we had a snowstorm. We were out of school and missed a couple of days that week,” Harris said.
Virginia’s 2020 football season won’t be a non-event deleted from history like the “Lost Spring” that resulted from the pandemic related shutdowns on both sides of the state line last March. It’s simply being modified and moved to the 2021 semester of the current school year.
“At the end of the day, you’re hoping that you get the opportunity to play in the spring and you can continue that streak. Right now, the VHSL is saying we’re going to play a six game regular season and have playoffs. We’re going to play at least through March and we’re hoping to play in April,” said Harris.
A high school season opener in February may be an unusual concept, but the Bulldogs skipper harbors hope that the pandemic may not be as severe by the time his team kicks off.
“You hope three months from now the United States is in a better place than it is right now. When we start playing. They’ve announced that a vaccine is possible ... that testing is ramped up more. That we have more of an understanding of the mask. If the virus is more under control, then you don’t have to reschedule so many games,” he said.
On the other hand, he has seen what neighboring states have had to wrestle with. If there is no vaccine by then, Tazewell’s season might very well be just as challenging.
“My buddy works for the government in Kentucky and 65 percent of the high school football games in that state were cancelled on Friday. The last week of their regular season. West Virginia’s got what? Seven of the top 16 teams in AAA are unable to play right now? So they had to reschedule some games for Sunday [in hopes that they might by then],” Harris said.
“We’re in a tighter window. Six weeks is what the VHSL’s allowing us to play. And there’s no real bye weeks. You can play two games that first week, but if you have a game where COVID would come up ... or even weather — we’re talking early February — there’s no real window to reschedule a game. So that is obviously an area of concern,” he said.
Harris believes the adjustments forced by the COVID-19 pandemic have been tough on teachers. But he believes they’ve been even tougher on kids. If necessary, he expects to bend over backward to get games in much like some of his West Virginia colleagues have had to.
“March 13 was the last day we were still in school and from March 13 to July 7 there was no football, no sports, no workouts. Nothing. July 7 was the first day we were allowed back. At the time, we didn’t know when our season would start. But we practiced through the end of September and then in September, Tazewell County was shut down. So we didn’t practice at all or lift or anything from September until November 2,” Harris said.
“If we had to play on a Monday and a Friday, I’m all for it. The kids have already had so much taken away from them in the last year. So you’ll want to do everything in your power to make sure they’re able to play,” he said.
Perhaps in the fall of 2021 VHSL football will revert entirely to the way it was before the pandemic. But Harris has already considered that the experience of the 2021 spring football season may result in some permanent changes. That may not be an entirely bad thing.
“There may be positives that come out of this because people have to think about stuff they never had to think about before,” he reflected.
The first round of the 2021 spring playoffs, for instance, will be condensed from eight teams per region to four. For Region 2D, that’ll mean two Southwest District teams and two Mountain 7 teams will make the playoffs. However, all teams that fail to make the playoff cut will be allowed to schedule a seventh game. It’s an idea Harris thinks could make for more genuinely competitive season finales for more teams across the state.
“We all know, sometimes first-round playoff games are hefty mismatches. If you shorten the playoffs to the top six or even the top four and keep this ‘and-one’ system ... you would get better matchups. Instead of a team showing up in the playoffs as a No. 8 seed playing a No. 1 seed, they could play their last game against somebody more like them,” Harris said.
